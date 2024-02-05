Coupe de France 2024: the round of 16 on the program, schedule and results

The round of 16 of the Coupe de France begins this Tuesday, February 6 and will last until Thursday.

The round of 16 of the Coupe de France kicks off this Tuesday, February 6 with the very first poster between Sochaux, a national club, and Rennes, obviously a member of the elite in Ligue 1. The matches will continue until Thursday evening with the poster between Rouen and Monaco.

Between the two, most of the eighth will be played on Wednesday with 6 matches on the program including the highly anticipated PSG - Brest. A few days after the draw in the championship, the two teams meet again in the Coupe de France and this time will have to decide between themselves. Also on the program, the clash between Lyon and Lille with Lyonnais reinvigorated after their victory against OM in the championship on Sunday and Lille who crushed Clermont 4-0. In the Coupe de France multiplex, Montpellier faces Nice, Strasbourg will face Le Havre, Saint Priest, the little thumb, will play against Valenciennes and finally Le Puy Foot will host Laval.

Find all the matches of the round of 16 of the Coupe de France.

Discover all the results of the Coupe de France matches with the scores from the final whistle. You can also use the search bar to immediately find the result of your favorite club.

Find the very latest news from the Coupe de France 2023.

Another sign of the fear of tensions during this final, around 3,000 police officers and gendarmes were mobilized around the Stade de France this Saturday evening, according to AFP information. According to a police report transmitted this Sunday to TF1/LCI, there were 55 arrests on the sidelines of the meeting in the evening. It was also a question for the authorities of avoiding a repeat of the fiasco of the Champions League final, in May 2022. The police system put in place on Saturday was thus “50% more important” than that present in May 2022 near the Stade de France, the entourage of the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, had previously indicated, according to information from Le Figaro.