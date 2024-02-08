Coupe de France 2024: the quarter-final program

The draw on Thursday February 8 offered a gala poster between PSG and OGC Nice.

After FC Rouen's feat on penalties against AS Monaco, we now know the posters for the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France scheduled for February 27 and 28. The main poster of these quarter-finals will undoubtedly be the clash between PSG and Nice, first and second in our French Ligue 1 championship. As a reminder, the Nicois won last September at the Parc des Princes (2 -3) for their only defeat of the season in the league so far.

The other posters will offer another L1 duel between Lyon and Strasbourg. After eliminating Lille (2-1) in the round of 16, the Lyonnais will try to continue their good momentum. For the rest, Rennes inherited the little thumb of this edition, Puy-en-Velay and finally Valenciennes will therefore play Rouen for a place in the last four.

Another sign of the fear of tensions during this final, around 3,000 police and gendarmes were mobilized around the Stade de France this Saturday evening, according to AFP information. According to a police report transmitted this Sunday to TF1/LCI, there were 55 arrests on the sidelines of the meeting in the evening. It was also a question for the authorities of avoiding a repeat of the fiasco of the Champions League final, in May 2022. The police system put in place on Saturday was thus “50% more important” than that present in May 2022 near the Stade de France, the entourage of the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, had previously indicated, according to information from Le Figaro.