Coupe de France 2024: the complete program of the 16th and all the results

The draw for the round of 16 took place on Monday January 8 with some great clashes between Ligue 1 clubs.

The round of 16 of the 2023 Coupe de France takes place this weekend. The draw carried out on Monday January 8 offered some nice, big shocks between the Ligue 1 clubs. First big poster and probably the best, Rennes - Marseille! Another Ligue 1 poster, the second and last, a duel between Clermont and RC Strasbourg. For the big teams in Ligue 1, AS Monaco will try to take revenge against Rodez, who eliminated the Monegasques last season. PSG inherited a good draw with a trip to Orléans while Lyon will go to Bergerac, a National 2 club. Finally, fans of Saint-Priest who were hoping to challenge a Ligue 1 club, will play against Romorantin for a place in the 1/8 finals. The matches will take place on Friday 19, Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 January.

Another sign of the fear of tensions during this final, around 3,000 police officers and gendarmes were mobilized around the Stade de France this Saturday evening, according to AFP information. According to a police report transmitted this Sunday to TF1/LCI, there were 55 arrests on the sidelines of the meeting in the evening. It was also a question for the authorities of avoiding a repeat of the fiasco of the Champions League final, in May 2022. The police system put in place on Saturday was thus “50% more important” than that present in May 2022 near the Stade de France, the entourage of the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, had previously indicated, according to information from Le Figaro.