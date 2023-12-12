Counterfeit banknote alert, police warn and give clues to spot

The police are warning of counterfeit banknotes in circulation before the holidays.

During the holidays, many French people collect or exchange banknotes. Whether to slip them into gift envelopes or to shop for holiday meals, many French people are using more cash. It is in this context that an important alert was issued by the gendarmerie concerning the use of counterfeit notes. The Lot gendarmerie has therefore warned residents of the increase in counterfeit notes in circulation, mainly denominations of 50 euros.

Above all, the Lot gendarmes have provided some valuable advice to help you spot these counterfeit notes in circulation. The advantage is that you don't need sophisticated techniques, your eyes and ears will be your best allies, they explain. Your hands can help too. The first tip is thus known as the “TRI” rule, which stands for “Touch, Look, Tilt”. It is recommended by the Banque de France itself. Start by touching the bill to feel its texture. A real note should have a certain firmness and produce a distinct crunch under the fingers. Then, by running your finger or gently scratching with your nail, you should feel under your fingers the reliefs of the letters and numbers indicating the value of the note.

When looking at the ticket, make sure that the signature is at the top left, under the European flag. Also check that the holographic strips are complete and that the watermark designs are done correctly. When you tilt the bill back and forth, it should be possible to see the value of the bill and the architectural pattern on the holographic patch in turn. Another technique to test the authenticity of a bill is to shake it. If the note is true, its firmness should be clearly perceptible. You will simply hear a characteristic cracking sound.

In addition to these manual methods, there are specialized detection devices. Merchants and banks often use special markers that change color on a counterfeit bill. Others have equipped themselves with ultraviolet detectors. If you suspect you have a counterfeit note, the best course of action is to have it checked at the Banque de France.

However, it is important to note that if the note is confirmed to be fake, the Bank will keep it and will not replace it for you. The Lot gendarmerie one last recommendation: particular attention is recommended in markets where itinerant traders and farmers selling their products are more likely to be targeted. They are generally less equipped with ticket checking devices.