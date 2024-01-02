Council of Ministers: why was it postponed?

The Council of Ministers this Wednesday February 3 has been postponed by a week. A reshuffle would be in the head of state's favor.

The Council of Ministers was to be held this Wednesday, January 3, 2024. Finally, the Élysée decided to postpone it until Wednesday, January 10. A turnaround which did not fail to fuel the chronicle. For the moment, no official reason has been revealed to justify such a change of agenda. In reality, a major reshuffle could take place in the next fortnight. The trying episode of the immigration bill seems to have exhausted certain elements of the majority, and the President of the Republic could be tempted to breathe new life into Macronie.

The position of Prime Minister occupied by Élisabeth Borne, currently in Guyana, would be greatly threatened in the event of a reshuffle. On December 24, François Bayrou, close to the head of state, already called for a change of team in an interview given to JDD. This possible change of course would represent a real upheaval less than seven months before a crucial deadline for the country, the Olympic Games (from July 26 to August 11, 2024). The European elections on June 9 also constitute a fundamental issue for the majority. So, answer on January 10 at the end of the long-awaited Council of Ministers.