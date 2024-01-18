Corbière and Garrido express their “emotion” after their daughter’s custody

The daughter of the two MPs was taken into custody for 'apology of terrorism'. In a press release, the two deputies say they accept "the public trial before the 'parents' court'."

Hateful tweets about Israeli victims of Hamas, an anti-Semitic video... The daughter of Raquel Garrido and Alexis Corbière was taken into police custody on Tuesday January 16 for "apology of terrorism and "public and direct provocation not followed by effect of committing willful attacks on life". The home of the two rebellious deputies was searched. The 22-year-old young woman was released on Wednesday evening. At the heart of the scandal, a video, on which a person identified as Inés Corbière declares : “I’m anti-Semitic, I don’t give a damn, I accept it.”

"We first want to express with emotion our understanding and affection to all the people shocked by reading or listening to the words or expressions that are broadcast in this affair", reacted his parents in a joint press release published Friday 19 January.

The couple of deputies demand that "a strict distinction" be made between them, who "are responsible, as leading political figures, for obligations of transparency and accountability", and their children, who "must on the contrary benefit from total protection of their private life and their physical and moral integrity.

Garrido and Corbière affirm their respect for the current procedure, assuming that their daughter "must answer, like any litigant, before justice" and "does not enjoy, in this regard, any privilege or free pass."

In this "family and parental ordeal", the two deputies say they accept "without batting an eyelid the public trial before the 'parents' court'." “Our family model is atypical,” they finally recall. "It is not usual for both parents to have so much political investment. This has had consequences, and will continue to have them. We are ready to assume all of them."