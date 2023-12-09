Community service, fines: what is a “defaulting parent”?

The Minister of Solidarity and Families announced on Sunday December 10 the establishment of community service for “defaulting parents”.

The Minister of Solidarity and Families, Aurore Bergé, announced on Sunday November 10, in an interview with La Tribune Dimanche, the establishment of “general service for defaulting parents”. But what is a failing parent? And what is a “good” parent? “I cannot provide instructions for use, because there are none!” explains Aurore Bergé in this interview. "I don't have to tell parents how to be parents! I want to create a pact with parents at the heart of our society (...) we need them to be fully parents, every day of their lives. their children,” she continues. But in criminal law, it is impossible to convict a person who is not directly responsible for the alleged acts. However, community service is a criminal conviction.

The minister goes further: parents “of children guilty of damage” will have to pay a “financial contribution to a victims’ association”. Concerning parents who do not appear at their children's hearings, they will also have to pay a fine.

To see things more clearly, the minister also announced the creation of a scientific commission, co-chaired by Serge Hefez and Hélène Roques, two recognized specialists in childhood and adolescence. They will be accompanied by demographers, magistrates, child psychiatrists and philosophers. The objective: to provide, within six months, concrete proposals to “meet the challenges of parenthood”. Furthermore, additional resources will be allocated: the resources of all CAFs will be increased by 30%.