Collapse of a bridge near Toulouse: at least one dead, what we know

A terrible accident left at least one dead and several seriously injured on the construction site of the extension of line C of the Toulouse metro Monday evening.

A dramatic work accident left one dead and three injured, two of whom were serious. A few hours after the incident which occurred at the end of the afternoon this Monday March 4, the public prosecutor explained, at the beginning of the evening, that six people were working on the aerial metro site, detailing that "four were on it at the time of the collapse and jumped". “Among them, one person died, two were injured and hospitalized at the Purpan University Hospital and the fourth was also injured and hospitalized in a clinic,” said Samuel Vuelta-Simon, echoed by La Dépêche du Midi.

The tragedy took place on the construction site of the public transport network of Toulouse and its region, called Tisséo. And more precisely on the extension of metro line C, reports La Dépêche du Midi. The tragedy occurred in the town of Labège, bordering the Pink City, exactly at 505 rue Jean-Rostand. Part of the deck of a bridge under construction has reportedly collapsed. According to workers present on the site, and whose comments La Dépêche du Midi was able to collect, a scaffolding first collapsed, taking the structure with it with its fall.

“We heard a big boom in the parking lot, there was smoke everywhere,” explained a witness to the scene. For his part, the public prosecutor of Toulouse declared that the "breakage of a jack between two piles of the Labège aerial metro site" would be "a priori" at the origin of the tragedy. The president of the Toulouse transport authority revealed that, according to the first elements of the investigation, "these are prefabricated elements, the segments on which the deck rests, which have collapsed". However, he judged that it was still "too early" to determine the exact origin of the failure, and that the time was rather for mourning, when a man died.

Tisséo also sent his condolences to the relatives of the deceased employee. “We send our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones and we share their sorrow,” declared the operator of the public transport network, who also had “a thought for the employees who worked on a daily basis with” the victim and the other injured. Around 8 p.m., searches were still continuing at the scene of the tragedy.