Cold snap: heat returning next week, when will temperatures rise?

While France has been hit by an intense cold wave for several days, temperatures should start to rise again this Sunday, January 21.

Intense cold has been sweeping across France for several days, breaking temperature records, particularly in Arras, where the thermostat showed -14.6°C on Friday January 19. It hadn't been this cold since 1987. But, from Sunday January 21, the heat will make a comeback.

The cold northern wind "will completely change direction", explains BFMTV, to give way to "a gentle wind" coming from the Atlantic. The first to benefit will be the Bretons, 13°C is expected on Sunday. Same observation in Lille, Cherbourg and even Amiens which have experienced intense snowy episodes and freezing rain since the start of the week. More generally, in just forty-eight hours, temperatures will jump by more than 10°C in the north of France and mild air will settle in across the entire territory. The first to benefit will be the Bretons, 13°C is expected on Sunday.

Up to 20°C are expected in the South next Wednesday. The national average, Wednesday January 24, will be 12°C, notes Le Parisien. If this sudden rise in temperatures is surprising, it is completely normal, specifies the daily. “These are not unprecedented temperatures for the month of January,” but it is quite remarkable, concedes Tristan Amm, forecaster for Météo France to journalists from Le Parisien. According to the expert, with global warming, these “warm spells” are likely to be more intense and longer.