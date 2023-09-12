Clémence Calvin: why was she taken into custody?

CLEMENCE CALVI. The athlete, a specialist in long-distance running, was questioned by investigators, four years after her suspension from all competitions.

Away from any sporting competition since 2019, Clémence Calvin could focus on her return to competition, planned from 2023. But the justice system came to interfere in her preparation to return to the highest level. Suspended for a period of four years in 2019 after not having submitted to an anti-doping test in Marrakech, the woman who had set a new French record for the Paris marathon in 2019 (time later cancelled) was placed in police custody Wednesday August 2, in Marseille, announces L’Equipe. A procedure which is part of an investigation for “violations of the legislation on doping products”. It was in the premises of the Central Office for Combating Environmental and Public Health Attacks (OCLAESP) that she had to answer, along with her husband Samir Dahmani, the investigators' questions. More information to follow...