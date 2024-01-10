Cleveland Cavaliers - Brooklyn Nets: time, TV channel... Information from the NBA Paris Game 2024

This is the event for this Thursday, January 11th. The American National Basketball League exceptionally drops off its suitcases at the Accor Arena in Paris for an NBA regular season meeting between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Brooklyn Nets.

Cleveland arrives in Paris with a lot of confidence in his pocket. The sixth-placed team in the NBA's Eastern Conference have won their last three matches, always scoring more than 110 points. Their last success dates back to this Sunday with a victory by a short head against Victor Wembanyama's Spurs (117-115). "It's a regular season game, so it has a big impact and a big meaning for us. But to be selected by the NBA is a huge honor. Not everyone has had this opportunity, so our guys will not take not that for granted. We understand what it means to represent the NBA on the world stage, so it will definitely be special for us,” Cavaliers coach JB Bickerstaff said.

Opposite, the Nets are in a little more difficulty than their evening opponents. With a ratio of 16 wins against 21 losses, Brooklyn is in 10th place in the Eastern Conference and remains with only one victory in the last seven matches played by Mikal Bridges' gang. “We can play in a few days. That’s all I told them,” Jacque Vaughn said after the match against the Blazers lost in overtime (127-134). He therefore sees this match in Paris as a good way to revive himself and forget this cruel setback against Portland.

The match between Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets will start at 8 p.m. this Thursday. It will therefore take place at the Accor Arena in Paris.

Two channels will broadcast this event. Canal and Bein Sports 1 will broadcast this particular match at the Accor Arena.

The only streaming broadcast available to follow this Cleveland Cavaliers - Brooklyn Nets will be on the Canal platform, MyCanal. You must have a subscription to access this meeting.

On sports betting sites, the Cavaliers are the favorites for this match since they are at 1.53 on Betclic while the Nets victory is at 2.35. The draw is at 17. On Parionssport, Cleveland is at 1.57, the draw is at 14 and the Brooklyn victory is at 2.35.