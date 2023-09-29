Clermont – PSG: what line-up for the Parisians? Match information

After its brilliant victory in the Classic against OM last week, PSG travels to the lawn of my red lantern Clermont to confirm on the occasion of the 7th day of Ligue 1.

Red lantern of Ligue 1, Clermont finally hopes to launch this season. Pascal Gastien's men only have one point after six contested days. However, they remained in 8th place last season and had good hopes before this new year. This Saturday, the task will be difficult, especially since the Auvergnats have conceded 11 goals in the last two matches at home against PSG.

The capital club arrives in Clermont with immense confidence. Indeed, in addition to their good results against Clermont, Luis Enrique's men remain on a great success against historic rival, Olympique de Marseille (4-0). Despite everything, Luis Enrique tempers: "It's a match far from comfortable, Clermont is the 3rd team in the championship with the best possession, the 4th team which concedes the fewest shots. It's a very difficult match."

The Clermont - PSG match will start at 5 p.m. this Saturday, September 30. It will take place at the Gabriel Montpied stadium in Clermont.

It is PrimeVideo which will broadcast this Clermont - PSG. Marc Bollengier will be the main referee for this match on the 7th day of Ligue 1.

The only streaming broadcast available for this Clermont - PSG will be on Amazon's digital platform, PrimeVideo. The Ligue 1 Pass is required to access the match.

Pascal Gastien will have to cope without two players for the PSG reception. Indeed, Neto Borges and Yoël Armougom will miss the meeting. Here is the probable eleven of the Auvergnats: Diaw - Seidu, Pelmard, Caufriez - Zeffane, Gonalons, Gastien, Allevinah - Cham, Nicholson, Rashani

For PSG, no significant return. Nuno Mendes, Presnel Kimpembe and Marco Asensio will not be there against Clermont while Kang-in Lee is unavailable because he is with his selection. A doubt remains as to the tenure of Kylian Mbappé affected against OM. Here is the probable composition of PSG: Donnarumma - Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez - Zaire-Emery, Ugarte, Vitinha - Dembélé, G. Ramos, Kolo-Muani.

The Parisians are obviously the big favorites of this poster. On Betclic, they are at 1.45, the draw is at 4.83 while the victory of Clermont is at 6.60. On Winamax, Luis Enrique's men are at 1.42, the draw is at 5 and the Clermontois victory is at 7.50.