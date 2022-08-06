Clermont - PSG: TV channel, composition... Match info

CLERMONT-PSG. Ligue 1 regains its rights and the defending champion, PSG, moves to the lawn of Clermont on the occasion of the first day of the French championship. The information of the meeting which is played this Saturday August 6 at 9 p.m. can be found here.

Clermont begins its second Ligue 1 season in its history very strong with the reception of the reigning French champions, PSG. Pascal Gastien's men finished 17th last year and held on tight. This season could also be complicated but a match against the Parisian ogre can also give confidence. Last season the two confrontations between the two teams had been very difficult for the Clermontois who lost 4-0 and 6-1. "We know what not to do, and that is not to slack off against them. We were very close to getting back at home last year when we were down 2-1 and in twelve minutes , they scored four goals for us because we went all over the place. Against them, we are punished quickly", recalled Pascal Gastien at a press conference.

Opposite PSG seems more than ever determined to have a great season. With Christophe Galtier in the shoes of the trainer and a very sharp Neymar, the capital club could confirm its good start to the season after winning the Champions Trophy last week against Nantes (4-0). The Parisians sent a signal by developing an enticing game with a Neymar and a Messi of the great era. "You can get the feeling when you announce that you're playing 3 or 5 that it's a defensive system, but I think it's the opposite and it's a system that can lead us to have a lot of world in an offensive position. This system makes it possible to attack in numbers and must give a fair balance to avoid these transitions", detailed the former coach of Saint-Étienne in a press conference.

The Clermont - PSG match will start at 9 p.m. It will take place at the Gabriel Montpied stadium in Clermont.

The Clermont - PSG meeting will be broadcast on Canal Décalé. Jérémy Stinat will be the main referee for this poster.

The only streaming broadcast for this Clermont - PSG will be Canal's streaming platform, MyCanal. You must have a subscription to access it.

Only one player should be missing for Pascal Gastien to start this Ligue 1 and Clermont - PSG season with the absence of Algerian international Mehdi Zeffane. Here is the probable eleven of the Auvergnats: Djoco - Kamdem, Seidu, Ogier, Borges - Gonalons, Magnin - Dossou, Berthomier, Rashani - Andric.

On the PSG side, Kylian Mbappé, who was to return from suspension, is ultimately not part of the group retained by Christophe Galtier. The French international suffers from adductors. Here is the probable eleven of the Parisians: PSG: Donnarumma - Ramos, Kimpembe, Marquinhos - Hakimi, Vitinha, Verratti, Mendes - Messi - Sarabia, Neymar.

PSG remains the big favorite of this meeting. The Parisians are at 1.22 on Betclic. The draw is at 6.50 while Clermont's victory is at 10.50. On Unibet, the Clermontois are at 12, the draw at 7.50 while the Parisian victory is at 1.23.