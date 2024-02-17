Cleaning shower screens has never been easier thanks to these 2 inexpensive products

Even the cleanest bathroom looks dirty when stains and soap scum appear on the shower walls. With these two products, however, you will no longer need to rub to restore an impeccable appearance.

Finding yourself faced with shower screens covered in soap scum and limescale can be a daunting task when it's time to clean. If your water is hard, you know how difficult these marks can be to remove, especially after a while. And yet, cleaning shower screens is essential to maintaining a clean and hygienic bathroom. There are of course many products sold in supermarkets that are more or less effective, expensive, and above all full of chemicals. And with this type of product, there is only one solution: rub.

However, you all have at home, in the kitchen, two inexpensive products that can revolutionize the way you clean shower walls. Instead of spending hours scrubbing your shower walls with harsh products, use this effective technique presented by Chantel Mila, known as @mamma_mila_ on social media. This expert on all things cleaning shared a video on TikTok titled "Cleaning Shower Screens Has Never Been Easier."

This method involves mixing one cup of white vinegar, half a cup of dishwashing liquid, and one cup of water in a spray bottle. White vinegar is a great natural option for cleaning, degreasing and shining your shower walls, as the acid it contains helps remove residue and limescale. It can also help dissolve soap scum. Adding dishwashing liquid to white vinegar not only helps increase the cleaning power, but also eliminates the strong vinegar odor.

To clean the shower screen, generously spray the solution over the entire surface, leave for a few minutes and wipe gently with a microfiber cloth. Chantel Mila says this method “easily removes soap scum and limescale” without the need for scrubbing, unlike other tips. The final step is simply to rinse the glass. The result is shiny, clean shower walls for longer.

The specialist adds in her video that this homemade cleaning spray “will last for months”. So there is no need to spend money on regular cleaning products. For those who prefer 100% natural cleaning, you can replace the dishwashing liquid with Marseille soap. Of course it will not hide the smell of white vinegar, but it is as effective as dishwashing liquid.