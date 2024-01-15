Clean Shower Mold in Just 10 Minutes, No Bleach - It Won't Come Back

Stop using bleach to try to get rid of mold in the bathroom. This only masks the problem instead of eliminating it. Here is the solution.

Mold is a problem we all encounter in bathrooms due to constant humidity. Not only is it unsightly, but it can also pose health risks. For a long time, we swore by bleach to remove mold in the bathroom, and yet it is a very bad idea. Its use presents health dangers (allergic reactions, skin and eye irritation, toxicity if ingested, respiratory problems, headaches, etc.).

Bleach is also not very effective against mold, it only acts as a “band-aid,” and mold will reappear much more than before. At first it may seem like it's gone, but in reality it just pushes the mold further into the surface and it's sure to come back eventually. Bleach at best can be used to remove mold from non-porous surfaces, making it useless in showers. Most showers have grout and caulk, which are porous coatings.

There is a solution that is much more effective, more sustainable, and above all better for your health, but also for the environment. It's not white vinegar as many recommend, but hydrogen peroxide. To do this, mix 2/3 water and 1/3 hydrogen peroxide in a spray bottle and spray the entire surface to be treated. leave it on for at least 10 minutes, respraying from time to time to prevent the product from drying out. Then scrub and rinse with clean water. It’s a really effective product for lastingly eliminating mold from showers.

The only downside is that you may not be able to remove mold from silicone shower seals. The latter can be extremely difficult to remove from this part of the shower, if not impossible, once it has developed there. If mold persists on the silicone seals, the only solution will be to remove them and redo them. If mold has not yet established on the joints, take some precautions. Use a squeegee on the shower walls and wipe the joints with a cloth after your shower, run your VMC, or open the window.