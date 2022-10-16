CLASSIC. Real - Barça: line-ups, predictions... Match info

Real - Barca. Find out all the information about the Clasico de Liga between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona which will be played this Sunday, October 16 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

More than just a football match, a Clasico. This Sunday, October 16, Real Madrid receives its sworn enemy, Barça, at the Santiago Bernabeu. This mythical poster goes beyond sporting rivalry. It's an opposition of styles of play, regions, languages, culture between the two biggest rivals in the history of Spanish football. In the standings, the two teams have the same number of points but it is Barça who are in the leader's chair thanks to a better goal difference. The accounting issue is therefore crucial and could allow one of the two teams to widen the gap.

In terms of motivation, Real Madrid will be keen to achieve a result in front of their public after the scathing (4-0) inflicted by Barça on the Merengue last season. A heavy defeat, the heaviest of the season which, despite the Liga – Champions League double, still remains in the memory of Madrid aficionados. Opposite, Xavi's men want to prove that they have the shoulders to compete with the biggest teams. Overtaken in the Champions League against Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, the Barcelonans missed their matches against the big teams. With two teams in good shape and motivated, a significant accounting stake and a meeting like no other, there is no doubt that the show should be there on the lawn of the Santiago Bernabeu on the occasion of this new Clasico.

This Clasico between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will be played this Sunday, October 16 at the Santiago Bernabeu. The kick-off of the meeting will be given at 4:15 p.m.

Like all Spanish La Liga matches, this Clasico will be broadcast live and exclusively on beIN Sports 1. To follow the Real - Barça match, you will therefore need to subscribe to a paid subscription to the beIN Sports channels.

Same story for the Clasico streaming broadcast. To follow Real - Barça in streaming on your smartphone, tablet or computer, you must subscribe to a digital subscription to beIN Sports. In this case only you will be able to watch the Clasico on the medium of your choice.

For this Clasico between Real and Barça, Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has already announced that Thibault Courtois will not be available. Still injured, the Belgian will not be able to participate in this fratricidal shock against the Blaugrana. It is therefore logically Lunin who will start in the goals of Real Madrid. In midfield, Dani Ceballos is also out of this Clasico. In defense, in the middle and in attack, no surprise for Carletto who will line up his eleven guy with three Frenchmen: Mendy, Tchouaméni and Benzema. Opposite, Xavi can count on his eleven of the big nights. The only known major absence is that of Araujo in central defence. He should be replaced by Koundé if he is available in time or Pique. No surprise in the middle a priori with a trio Gavi, Busquets, Pedri. Neither in attack with the usual Dembélé, Lewandowski and Raphinha holders from the start.

Le XI du Real Madrid: Lunin - Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy - Modric, Tchouaméni, Kroos - Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius.

FC Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen - Sergi Roberto, Garcia, Alba - Gavi, Busquets, Pedri - Dembele, Lewandowski, Raphinha.

Unbeaten since the start of La Liga and at home, Real Madrid are logical favorites to win this Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu. Opposite, the Blaugrana look like an outsider despite their leading position. The odds of the main bookmakers: