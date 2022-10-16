CLASSIC. Real - Barça: follow the match live!

CLASSIC. Live score and goals, result, summary... Experience the Clasico live between Real Madrid and Barça on behalf of the 9th day of La Liga.

This Clasico between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will be played this Sunday, October 16 at the Santiago Bernabeu. The kick-off of the meeting will be given at 4:15 p.m.

Like all Spanish La Liga matches, this Clasico will be broadcast live and exclusively on beIN Sports 1. To follow the Real - Barça match, you will therefore need to subscribe to a paid subscription to the beIN Sports channels.

Same story for the Clasico streaming broadcast. To follow Real - Barça in streaming on your smartphone, tablet or computer, you must subscribe to a digital subscription to beIN Sports. In this case only you will be able to watch the Clasico on the medium of your choice.

For this Clasico between Real and Barça, Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has already announced that Thibault Courtois will not be available. Still injured, the Belgian will not be able to participate in this fratricidal shock against the Blaugrana. It is therefore logically Lunin who will start in the goals of Real Madrid. In midfield, Dani Ceballos is also out of this Clasico. In defense, in the middle and in attack, no surprise for Carletto who will line up his eleven guy with three Frenchmen: Mendy, Tchouaméni and Benzema. Opposite, Xavi can count on his eleven of the big nights. The only known major absence is that of Araujo in central defence. He should be replaced by Koundé if he is available in time or Pique. No surprise in the middle a priori with a trio Gavi, Busquets, Pedri. Neither in attack with the usual Dembélé, Lewandowski and Raphinha holders from the start.

Le XI du Real Madrid: Lunin - Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy - Modric, Tchouaméni, Kroos - Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius.

FC Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen - Sergi Roberto, Garcia, Alba - Gavi, Busquets, Pedri - Dembele, Lewandowski, Raphinha.

Unbeaten since the start of La Liga and at home, Real Madrid are logical favorites to win this Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu. Opposite, the Blaugrana look like an outsider despite their leading position. The odds of the main bookmakers: