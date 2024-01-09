Claire Chazal Minister of Culture? Why is it on the table?

The name of journalist Claire Chazal is being mentioned to replace the current Minister of Culture, Rima Abdul-Malak, in the hot seat since the episode of the immigration law.

After the appointment of Gabriel Attal as Prime Minister, it is now the question of the recomposition of the government which arises acutely. According to information from France Info's political service, the new tenant of Matignon will receive from today certain current ministers and potential entrants with the objective of defining the contours of a future government by this Thursday or Friday. Some are already in the hot seat and could pack their bags before the end of the week.

A big surprise could well slip into the new organization chart, after that of Gabriel Attal who did not start favorite against the much appreciated Lecornu and Denormandie in macronie. According to information from Le Figaro, Emmanuel Macron is considering more “people” choices to diversify his new team and bring identified faces and popular personalities to the government. This is why the name of Claire Chazal, a journalist well known to the general public in particular for the presentation of television news on TF1 for many years, comes up insistently to take the Ministry of Culture. Aged 67, she has now presented Passage de arts since 2019, a show broadcast every Sunday evening on France 2.

Currently headed by Rima Abdul-Malak, the Ministry of Culture could therefore change hands. Indeed, the current Minister of Culture is one of the “rebels” of the left wing, five ministers who are today in the hot seat for opposing the immigration law: Clément Beaune (Transport), Patrice Vergriete ( Housing), Sylvie Retailleau(Higher Education), Roland Lescure(Industry) and therefore, Rima Abdul-Malak (Culture).

The latter could be thanked in the coming days to serve as an example and make way for a newcomer in politics, Claire Chazal. But everything is still guesswork. Remember that Claire Chazal has already been approached in the past for a previous reshuffle, without the path leading her to the government materializing.