Ciryl Gane vs Tai Tuivasa: the French triumph at UFC Paris, the videos of the fight

GANE VS TUISAVA. Ciryl Gane won by knockout against Australian Tai Tuisava at UFC Paris. A great victory for the Frenchman who did not go far from defeat...

[Updated September 4, 2022 at 1:24 p.m.] Fantastic Ciryl Gane! The Frenchman won his MMA fight against Tai Tuisava as part of UFC Paris on Saturday September 3, 2022. This event, the first in France, kept all its promises. In front of 12,000 spectators, including the Minister of Sports, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, the world number 1 heavyweight confirmed his status as favorite to claim his 11th victory in 12 fights. His evening opponent was, however, quite a competitor. The Australian Tai Tuisava, world No. 3, could count on his experience (15 wins and three losses on the clock). It wasn't enough: Ciryl Gane knocked him out in the third round.

At the end of the fight, Ciryl Gane confided, at the microphone of RMC Sport, having fought injured: “My rib was fractured and displaced a little over three weeks ago … But it was impossible to cancel the fight!" This could explain the scenario of the fight, which was not a long calm river... Indeed, one minute 30 seconds from the end of the second round, he suffered a "knock down". Put in difficulty, the French fighter did not give up to finally win, to the delight of the 12,000 spectators at Bercy, in Paris.

The fight between Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuisava was bitter! Here are, pell-mell, some images of the fight, discussed by RMC Sport:

At the end of her victory by KO, Ciryl Gane addressed the room. In particular, he thanked the fervor of the supporters who carried him throughout the fight: "I have no words to describe how incredible the public is: thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you!"