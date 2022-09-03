Ciryl Gane vs Tai Tuisava: Time, channel, tickets... UFC Paris fight info

GANE VS TUISAVA. The big day for the French Ciryl Gane who is on the program for the main event of the UFC show in Paris this Saturday, September 3.

For the first time in history, a UFC MMA show is in France this Saturday, September 3. Long ignored and especially not authorized in France, this event enters the history of French sport. For the show, despite the presence of several fights with the French, the eyes will obviously be riveted on the French Ciryl Gane, world number 1 heavyweight with a record of 10 wins for 1 defeat against Francis Ngannou. The Frenchman will be pitted against a tough opponent, Tai Tuivasa (#3) with more experience in the octagon than the Frenchman with 15 wins and 3 losses on the clock.

When asked, Michael Bisping, the former middleweight champion made Ciryl Gane his favorite. "He seems so light in his movements, and at the same time so athletic. What he does is art. He really keeps a cool head and knows how to use his feet perfectly. The way he moves, that's a problem for any opponent. That's why Francis (Ngannou) became a wrestler when he faced him, and I don't think anyone saw that coming (...) The reality of the fight between Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa is that the latter shouldn't even try to bring the Frenchman to the ground… But at the same time, no one thought that Francis Ngannou would be the one to bring Ciryl Gane into trouble. wrestling and grappling. Who knows? Maybe that will be the plan of all his opponents, because he revealed his main weakness against Francis Ngannou."

To be able to follow Ciryl Gane's fight live this Saturday, September 3 against Tai Tuisava, it will be necessary to connect to the antennas of RMC Sport 1 and the Chaine L'Equipe which broadcast the entire show?

The match between the two fighters is in the main card of the UFC show in Paris. It will therefore be necessary to wait around 10:30 p.m. / 11 p.m. to attend the "Main Event" of the evening.

You can follow the UFC Paris fight via the RMC Sport application, but also in paid live stream on the UFC Fight Pass and its mobile application. By subscribing for only €9.99 per month, or €85.99 for the year, you will be able to enjoy live fights, but also many other MMA organizations around the world.

Unfortunately, tickets to attend the entire UFC show in Paris, and therefore the Ciryl Gane - Tai Tuivasa fight, are no longer available. Except with individuals who can resell tickets.