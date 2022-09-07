Christophe Galtier: his two responses to the sand yachting controversy [VIDEO]

VIDEO GALTIER. The PSG coach "regrets" his ironic response on Monday when asked about his team's use of private jets. He took the floor twice to express regret over his remarks on "the sand yacht".

Christophe Galtier obviously took it upon himself: his joke on the "sand yacht" had taken on such a dimension that it was impossible for him not to react. And given the impact that his remarks could have on the Parisian club - which had little taste for the joke suggesting that PSG had nothing to do with environmental concerns - the coach took the floor to make the point. At a press conference, Christophe Galtier engaged in an exercise in contrition, clearly embarrassed and uncomfortable. "Even though I love to be humorous, and I think it's important to be humorous, I realized that it was a joke in bad taste on a very sensitive subject. heard a lot of things since yesterday, the calls... I don't have to apologize, it was a joke in bad taste. But believe me, at the club, we are all affected by these climate problems" .

A few minutes earlier, on the field, when his team had just won the match against Juventus, Christophe Galtier had to answer a first question on the subject, at the microphone of Canal . Christophe Galtier then had these words, again visibly embarrassed: "It was a poor quality joke. Believe me, I am concerned about the problems of climate, of our planet, I know the responsibility that we have. I I heard during the day that we were above ground, it's not true. We are very lucid. This joke came at the wrong time. But to pass us off as what we are not, to make a controversy about it... I have players who are very careful about the climate, I have serious players, we are a careful club. We traveled to Lille, we traveled 2 hours 45 minutes by bus during the day, 2 hours 45 buses on the way back. We are aware of the climate issues."

As a reminder, Monday August 5, when asked if he took into consideration the proposals to take the TGV for the travel of his team, in particular to go from Paris to Nantes, Christophe Galtier had fun by answering: " We are even thinking of taking a sand yacht".

Biography Christophe Galtier. Christophe Galtier was born on August 23, 1966 in Marseille in the Bouches-du-Rhône department in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region. After having been a football player from 1985 to 1999 where he played as a defender, he went through Marseille, Lille, Toulouse, Angers and Nîmes in particular before two experiences abroad in Italy and China before retiring.

At the end of his career, he became Bernard Casoni's assistant at Olympique de Marseille, where he remained until 2001. Although he held the position of assistant for a long time (Bastia, Portsmouth, Lyon among others) , he had his first experience as a head coach at Saint-Etienne from 2009 to 2017 before leaving for Lille between 2017 and 2021 where he signed for OGC Nice. He has been coaching PSG since August 2022.

As a player, Christophe Galtier was vice-champion of France in 1987 with Olympique de Marseille but also finalist in the Coupe de France in 1986 and 1987 with OM. As a coach, the native of Marseille won the Coupe de la Ligue in 2013 with Saint-Etienne before leaving for Lille where he was vice-champion of France in 2019 and champion of France in 2021. With OGC Nice, Christophe Galtier lost in the final of the Coupe de France in 2022 against FC Nantes.

After being assistant coach from 1999 to 2009, Christophe Galtier was appointed head coach at Saint-Etienne where he remained until 2017 before leaving for Lille where he was champion of France. During the 2021-2022 season, Christophe Galtier was the coach of OGC Nice. He is now the coach of PSG.