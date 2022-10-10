Christmas bonus 2022: who will get it, and when?

CHRISTMAS BONUS. In December 2022, 2.3 million beneficiaries will receive the payment of the Christmas bonus in their bank account. All the details you need to know on Linternaute.com.

[Updated on October 11, 2022 at 8:11 a.m.] The Christmas bonus is an exceptional lump-sum aid paid to beneficiaries of certain social minima. And since 2009, its amount has not changed one iota for a single person: 152.45 euros. If you are one of the beneficiaries, it will be paid to you from December 15, 2022 by automatic transfer. Keep in mind that this payment may be a little late. If the payment is made a few days before the holidays, it sometimes happens that the payment is not made until January. This concerns new recipients, for the month of December.

As a reminder, only certain very specific social minima allow you to benefit from this financial assistance. In addition, you must have been a beneficiary for the months of November and/or December of the year of payment. The social minima giving entitlement to the Christmas bonus are as follows: RSA, ASS, RPS, RFPE, AER, flat-rate bonus for resumption of activity, ACRE-ASS and ASS-F. Have a specific question about the Christmas Bonus? Linternaute.com has looked into all aspects of exceptional financial assistance for you. Consult our dedicated file below:

This year, the Christmas bonus payment will take place on Thursday, December 15.

There can be a delay of three to five days, from one bank to another, so you are likely to see the payment of the Christmas bonus in your account between 18 and 20 December. In addition, you are not immune to receiving the Christmas bonus in January 2022. Indeed, if you are a new beneficiary, for the month of December (imagine that you have become an RSA beneficiary since December for example ), payment requires additional time.

Since 2009, the amounts of the Christmas bonus have remained unchanged. They depend on your social situation and possibly your family situation. Clearly, the amount of the Christmas bonus does not depend on your income. Do you benefit from the Pôle emploi Christmas bonus, being unemployed at the end of your rights? In this case, Pôle emploi pays a fixed amount, regardless of the family situation. It amounts to 152.45 euros. If you benefit from the CAF Christmas bonus (because you are on the RSA for example), in this case, the amount depends on your family situation. It is between 152.45 euros for a single person and 442.10 euros for a couple with four children (to which are added 60.98 euros per additional person). Here is the list of Christmas bonus amounts depending on your family situation:

The Christmas bonus concerns beneficiaries of certain social minima from the Family Allowance Fund and Pôle Emploi. These two organizations do not conduct an income test to determine if you are eligible. Therefore, there is no actual resource cap for collecting the Christmas bonus. Here are the social benefits you must collect to qualify:

Do you want to know or check the amount that should be allocated to you on December 15th? Nothing could be simpler, mes-aides.gouv.fr allows you to know your rights, and in particular to know if you are entitled to one of the aids giving right to the Christmas bonus such as the RSA.

Are you currently unemployed? Pôle emploi is responsible for paying the Christmas bonus to certain unemployed people. The latter must have exhausted their unemployment rights and receive the specific solidarity allowance (ASS). This therefore means that unemployed people receiving traditional unemployment benefits, also called return to work allowance (ARE), are not eligible. As a reminder, the specific solidarity allowance concerns unemployed people at the end of their rights whose resources do not exceed a ceiling.

The Family Allowance Fund pays the Christmas bonus to RSA (Active Solidarity Income) recipients. Unlike traditional social benefits such as the activity bonus, the CAF does not carry out a study of the situation of your household (income, social benefits received, alimony, etc.). The granting of the Christmas bonus is automatic. There is therefore no point in contacting the Family Allowance Fund to hope for the payment of the premium.

Are you at RSA? In this case, you are one of the households concerned by the CAF Christmas bonus. The amount of the CAF Christmas bonus depends on the composition of the household. Here are the amounts that apply:

The accumulation of the Christmas bonus with the activity bonus is possible, subject to conditions. If you receive the activity bonus in November or December 2022, the sum of your basic RSA and your activity bonus must be less than or equal to the amount of the basic RSA corresponding to the composition of the family. If you find yourself in any other situation, you will not be able to combine the Christmas bonus with the activity bonus.

The Christmas bonus and the AAH are not cumulative. The disabled adult allowance is not part of the aid eligible for the Christmas bonus. The regular revaluation of the AAH is the main reason why the two aids cannot be combined. The latter has been revalued by 25% in ten years.