Christian Quesada: back in prison for the ex-star of 12 noon shots

CHRISTIAN QUESADA. He was released from prison in 2021 in complete silence, Christian Quesada - former star of 12 noon shots on TF1 - is behind bars again, revealed Midi Libre.

[Updated September 28, 2022 at 9:50 a.m.] Back to prison for Christian Quesada. Former figure of the 12 noon shots, Quesada had made himself known by participating nearly 200 times in the daily game of TF1. In 2020, he was sentenced to three years in prison for corruption of minors but also for possession and dissemination of child pornography images. To these sentences are added 5 years of socio-judicial follow-up and registration in the file of the perpetrators of sexual offences. He was detained in Bourg-en-Bresse before being granted parole and released from prison in March 2021 after two years behind bars. Falling back into anonymity, Christian Quesada then settled in the Perpignan region where he was arrested at the end of September 2022 for non-compliance with his socio-judicial follow-up. His parole is canceled and Christian Quesada is again placed in detention at the Perpignan penitentiary center.

Biography of Christian Quesada - Christian Quesada was born in 1964 in the department of Hauts-de-Seine. He was 22 years old when he participated in his first game show, in 1986: it was Numbers and letters on France 2, at the time Antenne 2. To date, Christian Quesada remains the only player to have won at both the Champions Cup, the Masters and the Clubs Cup. After these remarkable passages, he will participate over the years in other shows: the Great Special Contest for TV game champions but also Le Plus grand Quiz de France.

It was in 2016 that Christian Quesada stood out to the general public: while he was unemployed, he became the champion of 12 Coups de midi on TF1. This single father of two children will participate in 193 programs and will accumulate 809,392 euros in winnings and gifts, a record for the program presented by Jean-Luc Reichmann, which has not yet been beaten. He was finally eliminated in January 2017 and became one of France's biggest game show winners.

In 2019, Christian Quesada was indicted and detained for corruption of minors and possession and dissemination of child pornography. He was sentenced in April 2020 to three years in prison and five years of socio-judicial follow-up. The fallen former TV contestant is released on March 25, 2021. He reportedly changed his look and left his life department to become anonymous again.

Between 2001 and 2009, Christian Quesada will have to deal several times with justice: he is convicted on numerous occasions for corruption of a minor, sexual exhibition and possession and dissemination of child pornography. The game show champion was also sentenced in 2017 for "aggravated pimping attempt".

However, it was in 2019 that the “Christian Quesada affair” broke out. Following a complaint from a minor, an investigation began at the end of 2017. On March 27, 2019, the ex-champion was indicted and remanded in custody. The police discovered thousands of child pornography images and videos on his computer. In May 2019, the 50-year-old admits, through the voice of his lawyer, to being attracted to teenage girls, but not to children. His lawyer will admit that the former Master of Midi "assumes what he has done" and tries to justify the possession of child pornography images, advancing "fantasies without any desire to take action".

Christian Quesada was imprisoned from March 2019 to March 2021. On April 8, 2020, Christian Quesada was found guilty of "corruption of minors" and "possession and dissemination of child pornography". He was sentenced by the correctional court of Bourg en Bresse to three years in prison and five years of socio-judicial follow-up. If he does not respect the socio-judicial follow-up, he will have to return to prison for three years. Christian Quesada was released in March 2021 after two years spent in the Bourg-en-Bresse detention center as part of a conditional release measure.

According to Midi Libre, Quesada had left Ain to settle in the Perpignan region. In September 2022, Christian Quesada was arrested following non-compliance with his obligation of socio-judicial follow-up to which he was nevertheless subject in the context of his parole. In fact, the former star of 12 noon shots on TF1 is again placed in detention in the Perpignan penitentiary center while his parole is canceled.

Christian Quesada participated for the first time in the 12 noon shots on July 4, 2016. To this day, he remains the greatest champion of the TF1 show: he remained Maître de midi until January 2017, and combines with him only 193 participations. No other Noon Master has done better than Christian Quesada at the time of writing. He was nicknamed "The Professor" by Jean-Luc Reichmann. Following the accusations against the ex-champion, the TF1 presenter said he felt "disgust" and "anger", adding that Quesada was now deleted from the show's archives.

How much did Christian Quesada earn? Christian Quesada is one of the great champions of the 12 noon shots. In total, he collected 809 euros in winnings and gifts. This sum is still a record for the TF1 broadcast today.

Christian Quesada was married to a woman, a certain Emilie, who preferred to remain anonymous. The couple had two children, before divorcing in May 2012, four years after they said yes.