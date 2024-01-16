Christian Estrosi's wife targeted by a double report, what is she accused of?

Laura Tenoudji-Estrosi is the target of an investigation for illegal taking of interests, while a second report is being analyzed according to the prosecutor.

The Estrosi clan in turmoil. A preliminary investigation for illegal taking of interests will be opened "at the beginning of this week" following a report on the role of presenter Laura Tenoudji-Estrosi, during the "Nice Climate Summit" announces the public prosecutor in Nice, Damien Martinelli. The wife of the mayor (Horizons) of Nice Christian Estrosi was to host two round tables during this conference on the environment in September 2023. An event subsidized by the city and the Metropolis, co-organized by the economic media La Tribune, freshly bought by the maritime transport giant, CMA-CGM.

Faced with the growing controversy, Laura Tenoudji-Estrosi, columnist since 2000 on Télématin on France 2, canceled the conference the day before. For their part, the city and the Metropolis had indicated in a press release that it had to intervene “on a voluntary basis”.

Last December, three elected environmentalists sent a report to the public prosecutor's office to denounce a lack of rigor on the part of the Estrosi couple in the separation of their activities. Main subject of discord: the subsidies for the conference were voted on without the indirect links between Christian Estrosi and La Tribune being established. Indeed, it has been 5 years since the “first lady of Nice” as Laura Tenoudji-Estrosi is nicknamed, collaborated with La Tribune. Faced with these accusations, the lawyer for the city of Nice, Olivier Baratelli, reacted in a press release: "It is an unworthy battle led by an opposition with no prospects. This investigation will make it possible to put an end to this slanderous campaign." Last December, the city of Nice filed a complaint for defamation against the newspaper Médiapart. She should also do so for slanderous denunciation, against the three elected Greens.

According to information collected by Médiapart, a second report was sent to the public prosecutor's office by "a territorial official wishing to remain anonymous". It concerns the participation of Laura Tenoudji-Estrosi in the opening ceremony of Junior Eurovision in November 2023. The Monday preceding the broadcast organized in Nice by France Télévisions, the wife of Christian Estrosi was responsible for introducing a part one the young candidates during this show filmed in the lounges of the Negresco hotel.

“It cannot therefore be disputed that Madame Tenoudji was paid by France 2 for her service as presenter of Junior Eurovision partially financed by the community chaired by her husband” indicates the report addressed to the courts and reported by Médiapart. “France Télévisions asked me if I agreed to be an ambassador for the city of Nice for Junior Eurovision, which I naturally accepted. Instead of providing my columns for Télématin that week, I been relocated for Junior Eurovision,” she explains. For Christian Estrosi's entourage, "the question of conflict of interest therefore does not arise", as indicated by our colleagues at Médiapart. A report “still being analyzed” indicates the prosecutor.