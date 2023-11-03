Child found in a trash can in Choisy: critical state of health, causes still unclear

A five-year-old child was found with a garbage bag on his head in Choisy-le-Roi (Val-de-Marne). He was taken to hospital on Friday (November 3). His vital prognosis is engaged.

A five-year-old child was transported to Necker hospital in Paris after being found with a trash bag on his head in Choisy-le-Roi (Val-de-Marne) on Friday, November 3. The young boy is in critical condition, he has been placed in an artificial coma.

Friday, late in the afternoon, an individual presented himself at the Choisy-le-Roi police station to confess to the murder of a child, according to information from BFMTV from a police source. He allegedly showed a photo of the boy on his cell phone to the police and told them the child's approximate location. Passers-by alerted the police at the same time when they found the child with a garbage bag on his head placed under a parked car.

The young boy was still alive but was in a state of hypothermia when firefighters arrived on scene. According to BFMTV, he was moaning and had “traces of strangulation on his neck and bruises all over his body”. The individual was taken into police custody and an investigation into “attempted intentional homicide of a 15-year-old minor” was opened.