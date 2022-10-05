Chelsea - AC Milan: time, line-ups, predictions... Live match info

Chelsea - AC Milan. Discover all the information of this match of the third day of the group E of the champions League between Chelsea and AC Milan.

After a defeat in Croatia against Dinamo Zagreb and a draw at home against RB Salzburg, Chelsea are dead last in Group E of the Champions League with one point. So Thiago Silva and his teammates are forced to react this Wednesday, October 5 with the reception of AC Milan, first in the group. If Carney Chukwuemeka, Marc Cucurella and Jorginho are uncertain for the meeting, Graham Potter will be deprived of Edouard Mendy and N'Golo Kanté. In a press conference, the Blues coach returned to the importance of the Frenchman: "It's hard to replace a world-class player like him. Any team without him would suffer. But if we don't have a direct replacement, there are other solutions. It's up to us to find the right one. There aren't many players like him in football. There won't be a moment when he will be recovered and he will be able to play 90 minutes straight away. three days. We'll have to be careful. The next challenge will be to give him a few minutes in the Premier League, piece by piece."

For its part, AC Milan can achieve a big blow in England if they win. Facing Chelsea, Stefano Pioli will have to do without Théo Hernandez, Mike Maignan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Divock Origi, Junior Messias and Alessandro Florenzi while Simon Kjaer, Alexis Saelemaekers and Davide Calabria are uncertain. In a press conference, the coach of the Rossoneri gave his opinion on his opponent of the evening: "We are aware that we are facing a great team which won the Champions League two years ago, but we have our own mentality and our way of setting up on the pitch, so we'll try to do the same tomorrow night (tonight - Ed.) We want to be competitive, and to do that you have to face every game to the best of your ability, trying everything give throughout the game."

The Champions League tie between Chelsea and AC Milan kicks off at 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5 at Stamford Bridge in London, England. Referee Danny Makkelie (Netherlands) will be on the whistle.

Holder of the Champions League TV rights, BeIn Sports 1 will broadcast the match between Chelsea and AC Milan.

If you want to watch the Champions League game between Chelsea and AC Milan on your computer, smartphone or tablet, you will need to subscribe to MyCanal or the BeIn Sports website.

Chelsea: Kepa (G) - James - Fofana - T.Silva - Chilwell - Mount - Kovacic - Gallagher - Havertz - Aubameyang - Sterling.

Milan AC: Tatarusanu (G) - Dest - Kalulu - Tomori - Ballo-Toure - Tonali - Bennacer - Krunic - De Ketelaere - Lion - Giroud.