Chef shares the perfect place to keep your eggs fresh for long – and it's not the one you're thinking of

Eggs need to be stored in a specific place in the kitchen and you've probably stored them in the wrong place.

Eggs are an essential food in the home and top most people's shopping lists. However, if stored improperly, they may be considered unsafe to consume or their flavor may end up being impacted. Although they have a long shelf life, there is some debate among buyers about the best place to keep them cool in the kitchen. Will eggs keep better if they are stored on a shelf in the refrigerator, in the fridge door, or simply at room temperature on the kitchen counter?

Most people store them in the egg compartment in the refrigerator door. Unfortunately, this is not the best place for them to stay fresh longer. The first thing to know is that you must leave them in their original packaging and definitely not use the holder dedicated to eggs in the fridge. Egg shells have tiny pores through which bacteria from other foods and odors such as food smell and aroma can seep over time. The packaging will therefore protect them.

Next, according to pastry chef Anna Williams, of London's award-winning restaurant Fallow, eggs should always be kept in the fridge but never on the shelf inside the fridge door. She explains: "It's best to store eggs on a middle shelf in the refrigerator, near the back, in the carton they come in." She continues: “This location in the fridge is ideal for keeping eggs at a consistent temperature and the cardboard boxes offer the perfect level of protection, plus they will have the best before date stamped on them.”

The key aspect to ensuring eggs don't spoil is keeping them at a consistent temperature. This is why eggs should not be placed in your refrigerator door, due to the constant change in temperature between opening and closing the door. This is also why eggs are not refrigerated in supermarkets, because the sudden change in temperature from cold refrigerator to shopping cart, then warm in the trunk of the car, and placed in a refrigerator again , would cause condensation and be more likely to attract bacteria.

Other people store eggs on their counters. But for the best quality and safety, experts recommend ensuring your eggs are kept at a consistent temperature below 20 degrees. It can easily do more in your kitchen, for example when you cook in the oven, and suddenly make it colder when you stop cooking and ventilate the room. Here again, the temperature variations are too great.