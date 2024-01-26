Charles III operated on the prostate: the state of health of the monarch in question

King Charles III underwent planned prostate surgery on Friday, January 26. He is "doing well", according to several British media.

King Charles III underwent prostate surgery on Friday January 26 at the London Clinic. The operation was scheduled. Buckingham has not yet reacted or given any news from the king, but several British media say that Charles III is "doing well". He is expected to be released from the hospital this weekend. He was accompanied by Queen Camilla, who left the facility on the afternoon of January 26. This is the first time that Charles III has suspended his agenda since he ascended the throne in September 2022.

Buckingham decided to raise awareness among the British about the enlarged prostate, from which the king suffers. Communication that contrasts with the discretion of the royal family, particularly on health issues. The palace wants to encourage men to get tested regularly. In a statement, the king said he was “delighted to learn that his diagnosis was having a positive impact on public health awareness.” Since his recent diagnosis last week, visits to the NHS website have increased to the page about enlarged prostate.

Princess Kate is also hospitalized at the London Clinic following abdominal surgery which took place last week. His hospitalization should last around ten days. His next public reappearance is scheduled for Easter. Charles III would have visited him upon his arrival at the prestigious clinic.