Charles III: confirmed cancer, doctors advise him to postpone his activities

Buckingham Palace announced this Monday, February 5, that during his visit to the hospital last week, cancer was detected in Charles III.

In an Instagram post, published this Monday, February 5, 2024, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III had just been diagnosed with cancer. It was during the recent hospital procedure, which the king underwent last Thursday, and during which he was operated on for an enlarged prostate, that doctors discovered another element which has for them the least worried. “Subsequent diagnostic tests identified a form of cancer,” Buckingham Palace explains today, announcing that King Charles III began “a program of regular treatments” this Monday.

To follow this schedule, however, he was advised by doctors "to postpone public tasks", Buckingham Palace also reports. “Throughout this period, Her Majesty will continue to undertake state affairs and administrative formalities as usual,” the monarchy nevertheless specifies. While the king says he is grateful to his medical teams, Buckingham Palace also specifies that the King of the United Kingdom says he looks forward “to resuming his public functions as soon as possible”. He added: “Her Majesty has chosen to share her diagnosis to avoid speculation, but also in the hope that it will contribute to a better public understanding of what all people with cancer across the world go through. "

Very quickly after the announcement from Buckingham Palace, reactions multiplied. The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, wished a "speedy and full recovery" to Charles III of “the best for his recovery.”

The same goes for the Scottish Prime Minister who also had a word for those close to the king. “My thoughts are also with Her Majesty the Queen and other members of the royal family in what I know will be a worrying time for them all,” he said, as relayed by the BBC. Mark Drakeford, Welsh Prime Minister, said he was “saddened to hear the news”. Finally, the Prime Minister of Northern Ireland, Emma Little-Pengelly, wished him “the best for his treatment”. The BBC also relays that Prince Harry, who has lived in California for several years now, was able to speak to the king about his diagnosis and indicated that he would travel to the United Kingdom in the coming days to see him.