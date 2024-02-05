Charles III already replaced by his son: the king absent “several months” from his public commitments

Charles III suffered from cancer which forced him to withdraw. His son William will temporarily take over.

Although he has only been king for a few months, Charles III is already having to deal with multiple health problems. First hospitalized at the end of January for a prostate operation, which reportedly went well, according to the British media, the sovereign is now faced with a serious illness: Buckingham has just announced that the sovereign was suffering from cancer.

The one who had to wait until he was 74 to ascend the throne has already been overtaken by illness. The tumor would also have been spotted during his last operation but for the moment, the Crown is not saying much more. What type of cancer, at what stage? The king would have started a new treatment on Monday February 5. The disease would nevertheless have been detected relatively early.

The BBC revealed that the king will have to go away and will not be seen in public "for a few months". However, there is no question of abdication. He will even continue to take care of the “red boxes”, the red boxes containing official documents and notes from his services which allow him to follow the news. “The king will no longer go into the field but will continue to work,” analyzed a specialist in British royalty on BFMTV.

Other members of his family will then represent the king in his absence. Already, Queen Camilla will “continue her full program of public activities.” William, for his part, will have to manage, according to Le Point, the king's current affairs. He will return to the forefront after he took a back seat during the hospitalization of his wife Kate Middleton.

How will he handle this situation? According to the royal biographer, Robert Hardman, whose writings are reported by Le Point, Prince William would be the happy medium between the traditional philosophy of his grandmother and the more modernist path of his father. He is also described as someone who is “moderate” and “pragmatic.”

He would also be seen as calmer and more discreet than his father. Indeed, since the death of Princess Diana, he has never hidden his aversion towards journalists. However, there will be no question of compromising with etiquette and protocol, William cares about the image of his family.

In the coming months, he could therefore propose another way of governing and above all show what he could be led to do the day his father is no longer in this world.

But when is it for Harry? Following the announcement of his father's cancer, the one who now lives in the United States would already be on his way to visit the sovereign. However, he would have made the trip alone without Meghan Markle and their children.