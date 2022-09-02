Charlbi Dean: His brother reveals more about his death and illness

DEATH OF CHARLBI DEAN. The actress of "Without filter" (Palme d'or 2022) died on August 29, 2022 from a "sudden and brutal" illness. While an autopsy is underway, his brother gave more details.

[Updated September 2, 2022 9:04 AM] The mystery surrounding the death of Charlbi Dean is still unsolved. The actress of "Without Filter", Palme d'Or at the last Cannes Film Festival, died "suddenly and brutally" on Monday August 29th. An autopsy is currently underway to determine the causes and circumstances of this disappearance. Charlbi Dean's brother, Alex Jacobs, gave more details on what may have happened in the columns of Rolling Stone magazine on Wednesday. This law student wanted to categorically refute the theories which would affirm that she would have succumbed to the side effects of the anti-Covid vaccine.

Charlbi Dean, who was in New York with her fiancé, reportedly experienced "minor symptoms" which led him to go to hospital. His state would then have suddenly deteriorated. His brother evokes for the moment a "viral infection in the lungs". The South African actress had a serious car accident in 2009, which led to the removal of the spleen, an organ that fights infections. It could be related to his death. It will be necessary to wait a few days before knowing the conclusions of the autopsy.

Devastated by the death of the actress, her boxing trainer spoke in the columns of the Sun to tell the last days of Charlbi Dean. He saw her for the last time three days before her death, during training. "I didn't see anything she could have had, he said. She was completely healthy and was just happy, smiling and she kept joking around." The actress, however, would have canceled their training scheduled for Monday August 29 (a few hours before her death), at the last moment.

Charlbi Dean is a South African actress and model born on February 5, 1990, in Cape Town. She began her career in commercials when she was only six years old, before continuing as a top model. It was not until 2010, when she was 20, that she began her acting career. She plays Amanda in the Spud adaptation and its sequel, Spud 2: The Madness Continues. She was also seen in the films Don't sleep in 2017 and Interview with God in 2018. The same year, she played Syonide, a regular character in the series Black Lightning, in two seasons. She continues to get noticed in 2022 by being one of the headliners of Without Filter, a film by Ruben Östlund which received the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. On the private side, she was engaged to model Luke Volker. She died suddenly on August 29, 2022 in New York.

Prior to her death on August 29, 2022, Charlbi Dean was engaged to Luke Volker. The couple had been together for several years and got engaged a few months before the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Luke Volker defines himself on social networks as an artist and a model.