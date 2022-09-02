Channel: how to watch TF1 channels if you are a subscriber

CHANNEL PLUS. Canal has announced that it will no longer broadcast the TF1 channels due to substantial financial demands from the front page group.

[Updated September 2, 2022 at 9:56 a.m.] Big change in sight for Canal subscribers. The group announced in a press release that it would no longer broadcast the channels of the TF1 group. The first channel, as well as TMC, TFX, TF1 Séries Films and LCI are affected by this decision. To justify its choice, the group of the encrypted channel evoked the requirement of a payment of a remuneration "very substantial [...] unfounded and unreasonable for channels which are accessible free of charge for all and which must remain so. " TF1 replied, "hoping that an agreement will be reached quickly to restore reception of our channels and our services".

Concretely, what will happen to Canal subscribers following this decision? The latter should no longer use the channels mentioned above via their Canal decoder and on the MyCanal streaming application. However, this does not mean that it will be totally impossible to see TF1. If you receive Canal via an internet box (Orange, Free, SFR, Bouygues), you will always have access to the channels of the TF1 group. It is also possible to access its channels via DTT directly (you must have an antenna and a correct network), or by connecting to the MyTF1 application/site for free.

Cinema, sports, series... Canal offers a wide range of programs for different types of viewers. Plural, this offer translates into many bouquets of subscriptions at different prices. However, it is not always easy to know which offer to go to as a future new subscriber. In this article, we offer you a summary of the offers of Canal , their content but also their price.

There are several ways to subscribe to Canal to receive the encrypted channel and its derivative channels. The main method of subscription is simply to contact Canal directly on the internet on its subscription page or by telephone on 3910 (free service, possible cost of a call). If you subscribe to an internet service provider and you have a television modem, be aware that they very often offer to subscribe to Canal offers. All you have to do is contact your operator or subscribe directly via your modem.

Canal adopts a very varied pricing policy and offers many packages at different prices depending on whether you want to commit to the Canal group or not. Moreover, the greater the offer in terms of content, the more expensive it is.

The various Canal subscriptions are also available in non-binding offers if you are not sure that you will remain faithful for at least two years. These non-binding offers allow you to unsubscribe at any time. On the other hand, they are also more expensive. They are not accessible via your TV box but only on smartphone, tablet, computer or Smart TV applications. Here are the prices of the main Canal offers without commitment.

On its subscription page to its offers, Canal mentions that a subscription to Canal allows two users to benefit from the service simultaneously. Basically, most Canal offers allow a connection of two users simultaneously. It is therefore possible to share your Canal or MyCanal account with one of your relatives simultaneously. Note, however, that there is a usage limit of 5 devices over a 3-day period. Note that it is also possible to add one or more additional users for an additional fee (€5 per month for one additional user and €10 per month for three additional users). This addition is done directly in your customer area in the Subscription and My options section.

In order to attract young people, Canal offers offers at reduced rates. It's simple, the main subscriptions to Canal are on sale at -50% for young people under 26! It should also be noted that these offers are non-binding and can therefore be terminated at any time. Note that you will need to scan your ID for verification at the time of subscription. This offer is valid from 18 to 25 years old until the day before the 26th birthday. Here are the Canal rates for young people and the content of the subscriptions.

What offer for Canal Series?

Canal has launched a subscription streaming offer called Canal Series. Here, you won't be able to find live Canal, movies or sports events, only American, international or French television series. Canal Series also gives access to StarzPlay, a streaming service including many American series and films. The price of this subscription streaming offer is very aggressive: €6.99 per month without commitment to enjoy it via PC, mobile or Smart TV application. Important clarification, this is not the Canal Series TV channel but the Canal Series streaming platform.

Although many competitors have appeared in recent years, Canal is traditionally one of the major sports broadcasters in France. Canal broadcasts several major sporting events throughout the year, starting with matches in the Champions League, Ligue 1 uber Eats and the Premier League, the English football championship. Canal is also a broadcaster of the Top 14, the French rugby championship, but also of the annual Formula 1 circuit and Moto GP.

The Canal Sport subscription gives access to additional matches of these different championships as well as to the Europa League but also to additional offers including bein Sports which have other Champions League matches but also the broadcasting rights of the NBA championship. Added to this is Eurosport which broadcasts, among other competitions, the US Open each year.

Traditionally, Channel is based on channel 4 of your TV. If you are subscribed to the channel, this is where you can discover all your programs without encryption. Note that non-subscribers can see unencrypted Canal programs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. If you want to do without your television, know that you can also watch Canal live on the internet here or from the MyCanal application.

It is not necessary to have a TV decoder to watch Canal . Indeed, you can absolutely watch the channel on the internet. for this, several solutions are available to you: the MyCanal website, or simply the MyCanal application, available on smartphones, tablets but also consoles and Smart TV.

For several years, Canal has been offering film and series enthusiasts a video-on-demand platform called Canal VOD. It allows you to rent or buy films or even series (by the episode or by the season). Media chronology obliges, the films are available on VOD before going on television in the various Canal, OCS, Netflix or even Disney subscription offers. The purchase or rental of videos on demand is therefore aimed at those in a hurry.

There are several ways to contact Canal customer service depending on whether or not you have subscribed to a Canal offer, whether you wish to contact this service by telephone, email or even by post.