Changing the time isn't that simple: five mistakes we all make during winter time

The 2023 winter time change is happening this weekend. The whole of France is set back by one hour this Sunday. But beware, the date and time of the time change makes us make a few mistakes every year.

Every year, the time change disrupts our lifestyle and our biological clock. When it comes time to switch to standard time, many of us make small, common mistakes that can have a negative impact on our well-being. It's a shame, because with a little information about this unmissable date, we can avoid some inconveniences. With the 2023 time change approaching, here are 5 mistakes to avoid:

One of the most common mistakes we make when changing the time is not preparing in advance. In the fall, the shift can disrupt our sleep schedule. To avoid this, start adjusting your sleep schedule a few days before the time change. It is advisable to gradually shift your bedtime and wake-up time by 15 minutes each day to adapt smoothly.

Light plays a crucial role in regulating our biological clock. When we move the time forward, we lose an hour of morning light. To help your body adapt more quickly, expose yourself to natural light in the morning. Spend time outdoors, open curtains and blinds and avoid artificial lights before bed to encourage the production of melatonin, the sleep hormone.

Our diet can also influence our biological clock. When the time changes, our appetite and eating habits can be disrupted. It's common to continue eating at the same times, which can make the feeling of lag worse. To avoid this mistake, adapt your eating routine to the new times. Try eating at times that match your new sleep schedule to help your body adjust more quickly.

Caffeine and alcohol are substances that can disrupt sleep and their effects are amplified when the time changes. Caffeine, found in coffee, tea, soda and chocolate, can make it difficult to fall asleep. Alcohol, although relaxing, can disrupt sleep by causing lighter, more fragmented sleep. Avoid consuming these substances several hours before bedtime to promote better quality sleep.

The time change can cause us to neglect our need for sleep. Some people think they can perform effectively with less sleep, but the reality is that sleep deprivation can have a significant impact on health, concentration, and overall well-being. When the time change approaches, make sure you give yourself plenty of time to sleep. Try to respect your sleep needs, which vary depending on your age and lifestyle.

In conclusion, the time change can disrupt our habits and our biological clock, but by avoiding these five common mistakes, you can make it easier to adapt to this biannual transition. Prepare in advance, take advantage of natural light, adjust your eating routine, limit caffeine and alcohol, and get enough sleep. By following these tips, you can minimize disruption and support your well-being during the time change.