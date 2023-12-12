Champions League: obligatory victory for PSG in Dortmund

PSG plays its qualifier this evening in Dortmund, and must win or hope for a favorable result between Newcastle and AC Milan. Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk also play a decisive match.

PSG travels this evening, at 9 p.m., to Signal Iduna Park. The equation is simple for the Parisians: we must beat Dortmund to secure a place in the round of 16. A draw could also be enough, if Newcastle do not beat AC Milan at the same time. And in the event of a draw between these two teams, PSG will qualify regardless of the result of their match. But now is not the time for calculation when you are at the foot of the yellow wall. The reasons for optimism are not rare: Borussia remains in four games without a victory, including two defeats in a row in Stuttgart (2-0) and against Leipzig (2-3). The Germans are already qualified and are only playing to defend their first place, which they will keep provided they do not lose this evening.

But PSG will be deprived of an important element: Ousmane Dembélé is suspended, and Gonçalo Ramos is ill and very uncertain. Fabian Ruiz, Nuno Mendes or even Presnel Kimpembe, absent for a long time, will not be there either. On the German side, Emre Can is suspended, Youssoufa Moukoko and Julian Ryerson are injured. Tonight, Luis Enrique's men know their mission: to inflict Dortmund with their first home defeat in the Champions League in more than two years. The last time was November 3, 2021 against Ajax Amsterdam (1-3).

In Group H, FC Porto take on Shakhtar Donetsk in a showdown between two teams tied on points and vying for a place in the knockout stage. The Portuguese must not lose, otherwise they will lose their second place and their ticket for the round of 16 to the Ukrainians. At the same time, FC Barcelona travels to Belgium, against Antwerp, where the Blaugranas only need a draw to secure first place in the group.

In Group E, Atlético Madrid hosts Lazio Rome for the “final” of the group. The Cochoneros only need a draw to secure first place, even though they already have their qualification in their pocket, like their evening opponent. Celtic welcomes Feyenoord in a match without stakes, since the Dutch are already certain to finish third ahead of the Scots.

Finally, there will be two matches without stakes in Group G, since the places are already fixed. Manchester City, who have won all their matches so far and will try to complete their flawless performance, travel to Belgrade to face Red Star, who will finish in last place. RB Leipzig, second, hosts Young Boys Bern, who will be transferred to the Europa League.