Champions League: Lens receives Sevilla for a place in C3, Manchester United on the verge of elimination

RC Lens must secure their third place against Sevilla this evening, to continue their European journey, while Naples and Manchester United are playing for their future in the competition.

Mathematically eliminated from this Champions League, RC Lens hosts Sevilla FC this evening, at 6:45 p.m. A draw was enough for Frank Haise's men to finish third and be transferred to the Europa League, despite the slap they received at Arsenal (6-0) two weeks ago, which ended their hopes for the round of 16. Since then, RC Lens won without much convincing against Olympique Lyonnais (3-2), then obtained a sad draw in Montpellier (0-0). But the Lensois have been undefeated in the league since September 16 (0-1 against Metz), and have the opportunity this evening to ensure the essential in front of their audience: the guarantee of new European evenings in 2024, in a Europa League which could offer them a great epic.

Opposite, no less than the defending champion of this C3 and winner of the competition seven times, a record. But, at the same time, nothing more than the 16th in La Liga, a sick club which has not won (excluding the Copa del Rey) since September 26 (5-1 against Almeria). Tonight, the Sang et Or just have to extend this series, and they will discover a new little music, on Thursday evening, which could accompany them until spring. In the other group match, Arsenal, already assured of finishing first, travels to the pitch of PSV Eindhoven, also assured of finishing second.

But English eyes will be more focused on Old Trafford than on the Gunners' trip. In their den, where they were swept away by Bournemouth on Saturday (0-3), Manchester United players welcome Bayern Munich. The Red Devils absolutely must win to hope to secure their ticket to the round of 16, facing an opponent already guaranteed to finish first in the group.

But we will also have to hope that the match between Copenhagen and Galatasaray results in a draw, otherwise the winner will finish second and the Mancuniens will have to be content, at best, with the Europa League. Suffice it to say that the "final" of this group is played more in Denmark than in England, between two teams who have five points, compared to only four for Manchester United.

In Group C, Napoli hosts Braga, and must not lose by more than a goal to validate their qualification for the round of 16. What looks like a formality could turn into a match of fear for the Neapolitans who remain on two defeats, against Inter (0-3) and Juventus (1-0), are sixth in Serie A and are already saying farewell to their title, fourteen points behind Inter Milan. The other match in the group will pit Union Berlin against Real Madrid. The Berliners can still hope to snatch third place, at the cost of an exploit (beating the Merengues) and if Naples beats Braga at the same time.

In group D, Inter hosts Real Sociedad. Both clubs are already qualified, but the Rossoneri must beat the Basques if they want to finish top of the group. Both teams are confident: Inter won 3-0 in Naples then 4-0 against Udinese in their last two matches, while Real Sociedad corrected Villarreal on their lawn (0-3) this weekend -end. The Interists, leaders of Serie A, look more like serious outsiders in this Champions League. But Real Sociedad could well be one of the big surprises of this edition, and the Txuri-Urdin have only lost against Barça, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid this season. In the same group, RB Salzburg welcomes Benfica. The Portuguese must win with at least a two-goal margin to take third place and be transferred to the Europa League.