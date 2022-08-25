Champions League draw: what time and channel to watch the draw?

LDC DRAW. D-Day for the Champions League group stage draw. Discover all the practical information.

Here we are ! In a few hours, the little music of the Champions League will resound in Nyon on the occasion of the draw for the group stage of the Champions League, the highly anticipated first act at the start of each season. For this new season, two French clubs are present, starting with Paris-Saint-Germain. Impressive since the start of Ligue 1, Paris is again considered one of the big favorites of this new edition and hopes to finally lift the trophy to be the second French club in history to achieve it.

The first, precisely, is also involved in this draw. Absent last year, Olympique de Marseille finds the European summits and competes in this Champions League. But not very regular in the competition, OM will have to expect a difficult draw since Igor Tudor's men will be present in the last pot, the 4th, and should have complicated opponents.

The draw for the group stage of the 2022-2023 Champions League is scheduled for Thursday August 25 from UEFA headquarters in Nyon.

To follow this draw, you will have to be patient all day since it is scheduled for the end of the day, at 6 p.m. local time.

Two channels will broadcast the Champions League draw this Thursday, August 25 with RMC Sport and Canal, official broadcasters of the competition.

Here is the official composition of the hats for the 2022-2023 Champions League draw with PSG doing well, unlike Olympique de Marseille, present in hat 4:

Pot 1: Real Madrid (holders), Eintracht Frankfurt (Europa League winner), Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, FC Porto, Ajax, AC Milan.

Chapeau 2: Liverpool, Chelsea, FC Barcelona, ​​Juventus, Atlético de Madrid, Seville CF, RB Leipzig, Tottenham.

Chapeau 3: Borussia Dortmund, Shakhtar Donetsk, RB Salzbourg, Inter, SSC Napoli, SL Benfica, Sporting CP, Bayer Leverkusen.

Hat 4: Glasgow Rangers, Olympique Marseille, Club Bruges, Celtic FC, Viktoria Plzen, Maccabi Haifa, Dynamo Zagreb, FC Copenhagen.

