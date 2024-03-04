Champions League draw: what date for the quarter draw?

As the round of 16 draws to a close, find out the draw date for the quarter-finals.

The Champions League round of 16 concludes this week with four clubs qualifying for the quarter-finals. Paris, Real Sociedad, Leipzig, Real, Lazio, Manchester City, Copenhagen and even Bayern will be qualified by Wednesday evening and will be able to project themselves into the quarter-finals. For the rest, we will have to wait an additional week to find out who from Atletico, Inter, Porto, Arsenal, Barcelona, ​​Naples, Dortmund and PSV will qualify for the next round.

In the meantime, please note that the draws for the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will take place at midday at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday 15 March. This is the very last draw of the year and it will be a full draw, meaning that all teams can now compete. As usual, the draw will be followed on the Canal channels.