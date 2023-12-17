Champions League draw: PSG against Real Sociedad, all the posters for the round of 16 and the schedule

PSG will face Real Sociedad in the round of 16 of the Champions League, while the draw has held several tempting shocks.

The draw for the round of 16 of the Champions League took place this afternoon in Nyon, at the UEFA headquarters in Switzerland. Paris Saint-Germain, the only French club still in the running, benefited from a very lenient draw, falling against the only seeded team that is not a European powerhouse: Real Sociedad. The Basques return to the round of 16 of the Champions League after twenty years of absence.

Obviously, falling on Real Sociedad is a relief for the Parisians, who could have inherited Manchester City, Bayern Munich or Real Madrid for example. But Real Sociedad remained undefeated in the group stage, finishing at the top of a very tough group with Inter Milan, Benfica Lisbon and RB Salzburg. Coached by Imanol Alguacil, the Txuri-Urdin are currently 6th in La Liga but are gaining strength and displaying an ambitious and offensive game. The Basque team does not lack talent in the midfield and in attack: Mikel Merino, Takefusa Kubo, Mikel Oyarzabal, Martin Zubimendi... Their last in the round of 16 of C1 dates back to 2003, and it was already against a French club : Olympique Lyonnais. The Rhone residents had won twice with a score of 1-0. Real Sociedad's best result in the competition is a semi-final, in 1982-1983.

The three favorites announced for this Champions League were instead entitled to a favorable draw. Manchester City, reigning champion, will face Copenhagen in a seemingly unbalanced lineup, even if the Danes came out of a tough group, ahead of Galatasaray and Manchester United. Real Madrid will have a tough opponent and regular in this Champions League, with RB Leipzig who finished second behind Manchester City, but ahead of the more modest teams of Young Boys of Bern and Red Star of Belgrade. Finally, Bayern Munich will play Lazio Rome, who eliminated Feyenoord and Celtic Glasgow, but are only 11th in Serie A this season.

The biggest shock of this draw seems to be the Atlético Madrid - Inter Milan poster. Inter were, with PSG, the only title candidate who did not finish at the top of their Champions League group. The Rossoneri are first in Serie A, while Diego Simeone's men are fourth in La Liga but undefeated in C1, carried by a great Antoine Griezmann since the start of the season.

FC Barcelona inherited a tough draw with SSC Napoli. An opportunity to remember, once again, the good memories of Diego Maradona. The two clubs of the Argentine genius have already met several times in recent years: in the round of 16 of the 2020 Champions League, with a victory for FC Barcelona (1-1, 3-1), and in the Europa League play-off 2022, where the Blaugranas also took the upper hand in the return match, away this time (1-1, 2-4).

FC Porto, qualified for the 6th time in 8 years in the round of 16, will face Arsenal, who are making their return to the 8th after seven years of absence. The last time, in 2016-2017, the Gunners were taken out by a merciless Bayern, who swept them 5-1 both home and away. Finally, the last poster of these round of 16 will see Borussia Dortmund, who beat PSG in Group F, and PSV Eindhoven, who could be one of the surprises of this Champions League. Peter Bosz's men won their sixteen league games this season and finished ahead of RC Lens and Sevilla FC in the group stage.

The first in the group will play the second leg at home, the teams who finished second will play the first leg at home. For example, PSG will host first at the Parc des Princes, before traveling for the return match. The first legs of these round of 16 matches will be played on February 13, 14, 20 and 21. The return matches will take place on March 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2024. The PSG - Real Sociedad match at the Parc des Princes will therefore take place on February 13, 14, 20 or 21.