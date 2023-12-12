Champions League draw: date, time... When will the draw for the round of 16 take place?

The draw for the knockout stages of the Champions League

The draw for the round of 16 of the 2023-2024 Champions League will take place this Monday, December 18 at 12 p.m. near Nyon at the home of European football. This draw concerns all teams qualified after the group stage of the Champions League. Classic rules for the draw since the group winners are seeded and the group runners-up will not be seeded. Seeded teams are pitted against unseeded teams.

On the other hand, for the round of 16, there is no full draw. No team can face another team from the same country and clubs that faced each other in the group stage cannot meet again in these round of 16 matches.

The draw will be followed on the UEFA website, but probably on Canal channels if PSG qualifies.