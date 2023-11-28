Champions League 2023: PSG is doing well! Qualifiers and rankings

PSG snatched a draw against Newcastle to take an option on qualifying. Other clubs, like Barça, have validated their ticket. Lens travels to Arsenal this evening.

PSG was scared. By snatching the draw against Newcastle (1-1), the Parisians remain ahead of their evening opponent in the standings and keep their destiny in their hands for qualification in the round of 16 of the Champions League. Despite a very good first quarter of an hour, PSG conceded the opener on a strike from Almiron poorly repelled by Donnarumma on Alexander Isak, who only had to finish (24th).

Then dominated by an enterprising English team, the Parisians came back better from the locker room and besieged the Magpies area for a large part of the second half. Without an interesting option on the bench (Newcastle had 14 players missing), Eddie Howe preferred to keep his eleven starters on the pitch. Heroic, pressing relentlessly then valiantly defending their area, the Newcastle players never gave in. Except on a cross from Dembélé in the last seconds of added time, countered by the chest then the hand of Livramento. The referee, by whistling a penalty, offered Kylian Mbappé an opportunity to equalize which he did not miss.

Thanks to this 1-1 draw, combined with Dortmund's victory at San Siro (1-3), PSG remains master of its destiny. The Parisians will have to win in Dortmund in two weeks to qualify, drawing if Newcastle do not beat AC Milan. In the event of a draw between the English and the Italians, the Parisians will qualify. Dortmund, for its part, is already assured of going to the round of 16.

In the other matches on Tuesday evening, Barça defeated Porto (2-1) thanks to goals from Cancelo (32nd) and Joao Felix (57th), and validates its ticket. Porto will play their qualification against Shakhtar Donetsk, who beat Antwerp (1-0). The Portuguese will not have to lose to maintain their second place. In Group E, Atletico beat Feyenoord on their Rotterdam pitch, which qualifies the Spaniards and eliminates the Dutch, who will go to the Europa League. At the same time, Lazio beat Celtic thanks to a double from the inevitable Ciro Immobile, who entered the game (2-0), and therefore won their ticket to the round of 16. Manchester City overthrew Leipzig after being down 2-0 to win 3-2, and secure first place in Group G. Young Boys from Bern beat Red Star Belgrade (2-0) to take third position, synonymous with the play-offs for the Europa League.

What looks like a gala trip could turn into a shattered dream. On the pitch at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, RC Lens could lose all hope of qualifying for the round of 16 of the Champions League, in the event of a defeat and if PSV Eindhoven beats Sevilla FC. But the Sang et Or can believe in their chances, because they beat the Gunners in the first leg (2-1), and because they are definitely regaining confidence in the championship, thanks to two victories in a row against Marseille (1-0 ) and Clermont (0-3).

After their 1-0 defeat at PSV Eindhoven in early November, the Lensois no longer have any margin for error. And we will therefore have to hope that Sevilla FC obtains a good result, earlier in the evening (6:45 p.m.) at home against PSV Eindhoven. This would offer a final to the Lensois, at home against the Sevillians, while the Dutch will host the Gunners.

In the other matches on Wednesday, Manchester United travel to Galatasaray in a decisive meeting for qualification. Bayern dominates this group and welcomes Copenhagen, who can still believe in the round of 16. There will also be a Real Madrid-Naples clash at 9 p.m., while Braga will host Union Berlin. Finally, in Group D, Real Sociedad and Inter Milan have already validated their ticket for the knockout phase but will compete for first place at a distance. Inter plays on Benfica's pitch and Real Sociedad hosts Salzburg.

