Champions League 2023: PSG and Lens face the English giants! Program and rankings

PSG receives Newcastle and Lens travels to Arsenal, for two crucial matches in the race for the round of 16. Presentation of all meetings.

The “hen of death” keeps all its promises. While everything remains to be played out in an ultra-tight group, Paris Saint-Germain hosts Newcastle this Tuesday evening. With revenge to take, a few weeks after the slap suffered by the Parisians at St James' Park (4-1 defeat); and the obligation to bounce back, after the setback at San Siro on the last day of the Champions League (2-1 defeat). The Magpies are even more forced to win, they who are in last place in the group with 4 points, after their two consecutive defeats against Dortmund (0-1 and 2-0).

With a one point gap between each team, Dortmund, PSG, AC Milan and Newcastle can all still finish first or last in the group. The results of the last day narrowed the gaps, notably the victory of the Rossoneri over the Parisians. AC Milan will host again on Tuesday evening, this time against Dortmund, the group leader. Nothing is decided, and PSG would be well advised to win against Newcastle, to definitively eliminate a contender.

In Tuesday's other matches, Barça will host Porto at 9 p.m. to validate their qualification, while Shakhtar Donetsk can still believe in the round of 16 and will host Antwerp at 6:45 p.m. Manchester City and Leipzig, already qualified, will compete for the lead in Group G while Young Boys from Bern and Red Star from Belgrade will play for their place in the Europa League play-offs. In Group E, Lazio will host Celtic, last and almost eliminated, while Atletico will have a very perilous trip to Rotterdam to face Feyenoord, third in the group and still in the race.

What looks like a gala trip could turn into a shattered dream. On the pitch at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, RC Lens could lose all hope of qualifying for the round of 16 of the Champions League, in the event of a defeat and if PSV Eindhoven beats Sevilla FC. But the Sang et Or can believe in their chances, because they beat the Gunners in the first leg (2-1), and because they are definitely regaining confidence in the championship, thanks to two victories in a row against Marseille (1-0 ) and Clermont (0-3).

After their 1-0 defeat at PSV Eindhoven in early November, the Lensois no longer have any margin for error. And we will therefore have to hope that Sevilla FC obtains a good result, earlier in the evening (6:45 p.m.) at home against PSV Eindhoven. This would offer a final to the Lensois, at home against the Sevillians, while the Dutch will host the Gunners.

In the other matches on Wednesday, Manchester United travel to Galatasaray in a decisive meeting for qualification. Bayern dominates this group and welcomes Copenhagen, who can still believe in the round of 16. There will also be a Real Madrid-Naples clash at 9 p.m., while Braga will host Union Berlin. Finally, in Group D, Real Sociedad and Inter Milan have already validated their ticket for the knockout phase but will compete for first place at a distance. Inter plays on Benfica's pitch and Real Sociedad hosts Salzburg. Several clubs have already been eliminated such as Antwerp, Benfica, Red Star Belgrade, Salzburg, Union Berlin, Young Boys Bern.

The group stage of the Football Champions League will be played from Tuesday September 19, 2023 to Wednesday December 13, 2023. As for the final, it has been set for June 1, 2024.

The battle for TV rights continued to rage before this Champions League season. UEFA has awarded the French TV rights for the “Big Ears Cup” to beIN Sports and Canal, which will thus ensure the broadcast of the Champions League. RMC Sport will co-broadcast the two best Champions League posters with Canal until 2024 and beIN SPORTS will offer all of the remaining matches.