Champions League 2023: Paris at San Siro to take a big step towards qualifying? Program and rankings

PSG can put one foot in the round of 16 in the event of a victory against AC Milan this Tuesday, like Lens at PSV Eindhoven. Presentation of all the posters of the week.

Paris Saint-Germain travels to the famous Stadio San Siro on Tuesday at 9 p.m. to face AC Milan. The Parisians, who corrected this same team two weeks ago at the Parc des Princes (3-0), can put one foot in the round of 16 if they succeed this evening. They already have six points, four more than their evening opponent and two more than Newcastle and Dortmund. The two teams arrive in diametrically opposed dynamics, since PSG remains on five victories in a row (with three goals scored each time), while the Rossoneri have not won for four matches.

On the Parisian side, however, there are numerous injuries: Danilo Pereira has joined an already busy infirmary, with Marco Asensio still recovering, but also Keylor Navas and the two long-term absentees, Nuno Mendes and Presnel Kimpembe. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Christian Pulisic and Samuel Chukwueze are returning from injury and should start on the bench for Milan, but Ismaël Bennacer and Pierre Kalulu are out. Before this match, the other meeting in the group will pit Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle, tied in the standings after the German success at St James' Park (0-1).

Among the other games this Tuesday evening, Barça will travel at the start of the evening (6:45 p.m.) to face Shakhtar Donetsk, who can still believe in qualification. Manchester City will host Young Boys from Bern at 9 p.m., and could already validate their qualification, like Leipzig at Red Star Belgrade in the same group. In Group E, Lazio will host Feyenoord Rotterdam, while Atlético Madrid will host Celtic Glasgow. Porto will face Antwerp at home.

Wednesday evening, at 9 p.m., RC Lens travels to the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven to face PSV, in a decisive match for qualification. After the draw at Stade Bollaert two weeks ago (1-1), Lens is still three steps ahead of the Dutch, like Sevilla, but is one point behind Arsenal. A draw in the Netherlands would already be a good operation for the Sang et Or, who can hope that Arsenal beats Sevilla to take a little further advantage.

But PSV comes forward full of confidence, after its 5-2 victory against Ajax and its demonstration in Almelo against Heracles (0-6). Conversely, the Lensois were once again hung in Ligue 1 this weekend in Lorient (0-0). They can hope, as often since the start of the season, to find their best level on the European scene. At the same time, Arsenal will host Sevilla and could take a big step towards qualification if they win.

Among the other posters for this Wednesday, Manchester United will play a decisive match in Copenhagen, to try to double in the standings Galatasaray, who will play on the pitch of Bayern Munich. In Group C, Naples hosts Union Berlin and Real Madrid hosts Braga. Finally, in Pool D, Real Sociedad faces Benfica, already almost eliminated. Inter can qualify if they win at RB Salzburg.

Subscribe to enjoy the Champions League

Find all the results of the Champions League days

On each day of the Champions League, you will be able to find all of the group stage rankings.

The group stage of the Football Champions League will be played from Tuesday September 19, 2023 to Wednesday December 13, 2023. As for the final, it has been set for June 1, 2024.

The battle for TV rights continued to rage before this Champions League season. UEFA has awarded the French TV rights for the “Big Ears Cup” to beIN Sports and Canal, which will thus ensure the broadcast of the Champions League. RMC Sport will co-broadcast the two best Champions League posters with Canal until 2024 and beIN SPORTS will offer all of the remaining matches.