Champions League 2023: Lens and Paris against the big guys from England! Program and rankings

The second day of the Champions League sees two Franco-English clashes, with RC Lens hosting Arsenal and PSG going to Newcastle. Presentation of these matches and all upcoming meetings.

The French clubs are already playing big, starting with RC Lens which hosts Arsenal on Tuesday at 9 p.m. at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis. Things are going better in Lens, who have two consecutive victories in the league and a good draw in Seville to start their European adventure, after a very complicated start to the season. A clearing that comes at just the right time, as the Sang et Or prepare to host an Arsenal team undefeated this season and which remains on a big success at Bournemouth on Saturday (0-4).

Despite many uncertain players, such as Bukayo Saka, the Gunners should ultimately be able to count on almost all their managers, except Thomas Partey (groin injury) and Jurriën Timber (ruptured cruciate ligament). On the Lensois side, there are no notable absentees, but Florian Sotoca could start the match on the bench for the first time this season while Andy Diouf and Nampalys Mendy should start in the middle. In the other Group B match, Peter Bosz's PSV Eindhoven, still impressive in the league, will host Sevilla FC at the same time.

Wednesday at 9 p.m., it will be PSG's turn to play their second meeting in this Champions League. The Parisians started their campaign perfectly with a convincing success against Dortmund (2-0). This time they will travel to Newcastle, and already have the opportunity to take the break at the top of their group if successful. The Magpies brought home a good point from San Siro two weeks ago (0-0). Since this match, Newcastle have beaten Sheffield (8-0) then Burnley (2-0) in the Premier League, and even claimed the scalp of Manchester City in the League Cup last Wednesday (1-0). For its part, PSG outclassed OM at the Parc des Princes (4-0) before conceding a draw at Clermont (0-0).

The Parisians will have to do without Nuno Mendes, who had hamstring surgery, Presnel Kimpembe (achilles tendon) and perhaps Marco Asensio (foot injury). On the English side, a hard blow with the relapse of central defender Sven Botman, injured in the knee. Joelinton is also expected to miss out, while Callum Wilson is still doubtful. In the other Group F match, Borussia Dortmund, already with its back to the wall, will host AC Milan who must also take points.

On Tuesday, the most anticipated match of the evening will take place at 9 p.m. at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, where Napoli will host Real Madrid, two victorious teams on the first day. At the same time, Inter will host Benfica, beaten at home by Salzburg (0-2) and who already have the obligation to achieve a result. In group A, Bayern Munich will go to Copenhagen at 9 p.m. to confirm, while Manchester United will host Galatasaray at the same time to bounce back, after the Bavarian victory over the Mancuniens two weeks ago (4-3).

On Wednesday, the clash of the evening (apart from PSG's Pool F) will pit RB Leipzig against Manchester City at 9 p.m. The two teams won their first match and faced each other in the round of 16 last season, for a great success for the Citizens. At the same time, FC Barcelona will travel to Porto, for another meeting between two teams who won their first match. At 6:45 p.m., Atletico Madrid will host Feyenoord, at the top of Pool E after their success against Celtic (2-0). The Scots will host Lazio at 9 p.m., who remain in a draw against the Colchoneros.

The group stage of the Football Champions League will be played from Tuesday September 19, 2023 to Wednesday December 13, 2023. As for the final, it has been set for June 1, 2024.

The battle for TV rights continued to rage before this Champions League season. UEFA has awarded the French TV rights for the “Big Ears Cup” to beIN Sports and Canal, which will thus ensure the broadcast of the Champions League. RMC Sport will co-broadcast the two best Champions League posters with Canal until 2024 and beIN SPORTS will offer all of the remaining matches.