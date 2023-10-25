Champions League 2023: in demonstration, Paris takes 1st place in the group! Results and rankings

PSG did the right thing on Wednesday October 25 by winning against AC Milan on the third day of the Champions League.

A good thing done ! Against AC Milan, the Parisians won in style on the 3rd day of the Champions League. A 3-0 victory with a goal from Mbappé, Dembélé and Lee Kang-in and above all, a great collective performance against very lackluster AC Milan players who no longer have the right to make mistakes on occasion of the return match. "A difficult match. But we pressed them well in the first half. They scored on a feat from Kylian (Mbappé). We played as we had prepared for the match by pressing them high. The problem is that we didn't "We weren't sharp in the last pass. We had opportunities. The second goal killed us. We weren't careful on a set piece. The return match? We'll have to be more dangerous" explained Olivier Giroud afterwards the encounter. In the other group match, Dortmund performed very well by winning against Newcastle with a score of 1-0. This victory is good for PSG since the Parisians are now at the top of the group with 6 points, just ahead of Dortmund and Newcastle with 4 points.

Among the other results of the evening, Atlético Madrid were held by Celtic despite a new goal from Griezmann and let Feyenoord take the lead in the group standings after their 3-1 victory against Lazio. In Group G, City and Leipzig confirmed that they were the two favorites by both winning 3-1 against Young Boys and Red Star. In Group H, Barça continues its flawless performance in this 2023-2024 edition after its 2-1 victory against the Ukrainians Shakhtior, closely followed by Porto, 4-1 winner of Royal Antwerp.

The group stage of the Football Champions League will be played from Tuesday September 19, 2023 to Wednesday December 13, 2023. As for the final, it has been set for June 1, 2024.

The battle for TV rights continued to rage before this Champions League season. UEFA has awarded the French TV rights for the “Big Ears Cup” to beIN Sports and Canal, which will thus ensure the broadcast of the Champions League. RMC Sport will co-broadcast the two best Champions League posters with Canal until 2024 and beIN SPORTS will offer all of the remaining matches.