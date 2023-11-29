Champions League 2023: all teams qualified! Rankings and results

By losing to Arsenal this Wednesday, November 29, Lens was eliminated from the Champions League.

A shipwreck. This Wednesday, RC Lens completely collapsed against the Arsenal Gunners during the penultimate day of the group stage of the Champions League. Trailing 5-0 at half-time, the Sang et Or finally lost with a score of 6-0 and are officially eliminated from the race for the knockout stages of the Champions League because at the same time, PSV Eindhoven beat Sevilla FC and qualified. There is still hope for Lensois to qualify for the Europa League, but a defeat against the Andalusians on the last day and Lensois will only have the championship and the Coupe de France.

By beating Naples 4-2, Real qualified for the round of 16 while Naples will have to wait until the last day to try to secure qualification. In the other match, Braga failed to take advantage of the Italians' misstep by conceding a draw against Union Berlin.

In Group D, Inter and Benfica separated in a dramatic 3-3 draw as the Portuguese led 3-0 in the first half thanks to a Joao Mario hat-trick. Inter remains leader but will play first place against Real Sociedad who conceded the match 0-0 against the Austrians of Salzburg.

Finally, in Group A, Manchester United find themselves on the brink of collapse after their 3-3 draw against the Turks of Galatasaray. The men of Ten Haag are last in their group with 4 points while Copenhagen held the Germans Bayern Munich, already qualified, to a draw. As a reminder, Dortmund, Lazio and Atlético also qualified on Tuesday evening.

The group stage of the Football Champions League will be played from Tuesday September 19, 2023 to Wednesday December 13, 2023. As for the final, it has been set for June 1, 2024.

The battle for TV rights continued to rage before this Champions League season. UEFA has awarded the French TV rights for the “Big Ears Cup” to beIN Sports and Canal, which will thus ensure the broadcast of the Champions League. RMC Sport will co-broadcast the two best Champions League posters with Canal until 2024 and beIN SPORTS will offer all of the remaining matches.