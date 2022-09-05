Champions League 2022-2023: full schedule and groups

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE. Let's go for the Champions League version 2023 with the very first meetings this Tuesday, September 6.

You have certainly missed this little music... The Champions League is making a comeback this week with the first matches of the group stage this Tuesday, September 6. On the program of the 1st day, Paris Saint Germain which receives Juventus Turin. If the Italians are no longer at the same level as a few years ago, the Old Lady remains a benchmark on the European scene and Christophe Galtier's men must imperatively take the three points at home. In the other match of the group, Benfica Lisbon must also take the points at home against the Israelis of Maccabi Haifa.

Among the other posters of the day, another favorite of this Champions League, Manchester City, is also launching its group stage with a perilous trip to Sevilla FC. Winner last year, Real Madrid will travel to Scotland, to the legendary Celtic Glasgow stadium to officially put their title back on the line. This Wednesday, Olympique de Marseille, the second French club involved in this Champions League, will play Tottenham.

Find all the classifications of the Champions League groups with a real-time update as soon as the matches are over.

Here is the complete composition of the 8 groups of the Champions League 2022-2023, according to the draw carried out at UEFA headquarters on August 25, 2022:

The group stage of the Football Champions League will therefore be played from Tuesday September 6, 2022 to Wednesday November 2, 2022 while the knockout stage will take place from Tuesday February 14, 2023 to Wednesday May 17, 2023. As for the final, it is scheduled for June 10, 2023 at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. The schedule was then compiled by UEFA as follows:

UEFA wanted a reform of the Champions League, the latter was enacted this Tuesday, May 10 for the 2024/2025 season. To put it simply, the group stage will be replaced by a mini championship with 36 teams in total against 32 currently . Each club will face eight different teams (four at home, four away) and will therefore play two more matches than with the current format. Thereafter, the top eight teams from this first phase will qualify directly for the final stages, and the clubs ranked between 9th and 24th place will compete in home and away matches in play-offs to complete the final table.

Thanks to this reform, France obtains a 3rd direct qualifying place for the group stage of the Champions League since it is currently the 5th European nation. This reform also inflates the number of matches since from 2024, 225 matches will be scheduled instead of the current 125. In L'Equipe on Wednesday 11 May, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin justified the change. "Just because something works well doesn't mean you should never change anything again, he explained. You always have to try to improve. […] Believe me, it's not made for the big clubs. […] It will be much more interesting. In the current formula, in the group stage, we know which clubs will qualify after two or three matches."

The TV rights battle continued to rage ahead of this Champions League season. UEFA has awarded the French TV rights for the "Big Ears Cup" to beIN Sports and Canal , which ensure the broadcasting of the Champions League. RMC Sport will co-broadcast with Canal the two best Champions League posters until 2024 and beIN SPORTS will offer all the remaining matches.