Champions League 2022-2023: calendar, groups... All the info

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE. The Champions League resumes on Tuesday, September 6 with the first matches of the group stage.

The next Champions League begins on September 6 with already great displays on the program for the first day of this 2022-2023 group stage. PSG, one of the favorites in the competition, will have a difficult first spot against Juventus Turin of a certain Angel Di Maria who will therefore return to the Parc des Princes, a few weeks after leaving it.

Wednesday, September 7, it will be the turn of the Marseillais of Igor Tudor to hear once again the little music of the Champions League against the Spurs of Tottenham. As for PSG, OM will have to play against the toughest opponent in the group stage from the first day. Not insignificant element, the Marseillais will have to play away for this very first meeting of the Champions League.

Find all the classifications of the Champions League groups with a real-time update as soon as the matches are over.

Here is the complete composition of the 8 groups of the Champions League 2022-2023, according to the draw carried out at UEFA headquarters on August 25, 2022:

The group stage of the Football Champions League will therefore be played from Tuesday September 6, 2022 to Wednesday November 2, 2022 while the knockout stage will take place from Tuesday February 14, 2023 to Wednesday May 17, 2023. As for the final, it is scheduled for June 10, 2023 at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. The schedule was then compiled by UEFA as follows:

UEFA wanted a reform of the Champions League, the latter was enacted this Tuesday, May 10 for the 2024/2025 season. To put it simply, the group stage will be replaced by a mini championship with 36 teams in total against 32 currently . Each club will face eight different teams (four at home, four away) and will therefore play two more matches than with the current format. Thereafter, the top eight teams from this first phase will qualify directly for the final stages, and the clubs ranked between 9th and 24th place will compete in home and away matches in play-offs to complete the final table.

Thanks to this reform, France obtains a 3rd direct qualifying place for the group stage of the Champions League since it is currently the 5th European nation. This reform also inflates the number of matches since from 2024, 225 matches will be scheduled instead of the current 125. In L'Equipe on Wednesday 11 May, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin justified the change. "Just because something works well doesn't mean you should never change anything again, he explained. You always have to try to improve. […] Believe me, it's not made for the big clubs. […] It will be much more interesting. In the current formula, in the group stage, we know which clubs will qualify after two or three matches."

The TV rights battle continued to rage ahead of this Champions League season. UEFA has awarded the French TV rights for the "Big Ears Cup" to beIN Sports and Canal , which ensure the broadcasting of the Champions League. RMC Sport will co-broadcast with Canal the two best Champions League posters until 2024 and beIN SPORTS will offer all the remaining matches.