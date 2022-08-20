Celta - Real: schedules, probable line-ups... Match info

CELTA-REAL. Real Madrid continue their new La Liga season with a new trip to Celta Vigo this Saturday August 20. All the information of the meeting can be found here.

Celta Vigo started the 2022/2023 La Liga season with a lot of regrets. Indeed, Eduardo Coudet's players failed to keep the two-goal advantage on the first day of the league last week against Espanyol Barcelona. And to catch up they face a team they haven't beaten in La Liga since 2017, Real Madrid. "We are going to try to be in control of the ball and solid defensively. We have to generate and convert because if we don't, it will be very difficult to stay in the game," said the Argentinian technician at a press conference.

As for Real, it's party time right now. The Merengue won the European Super Cup against Frankfurt (2-0) to officially start the new exercise before confirming against Almeria a few days later on the first day of the championship (2-1). Carlo Ancelotti remembers Vigo as a good memory before facing them again this Saturday evening: "They have more resources than Almeria, last year our game there was the key to winning the championship, this time It comes early, but we want to continue with the good momentum."

The Celta - Real game will start at 10 p.m. It will take place at the Bailados stadium, the home of Vigo.

Celta - Real will be broadcast on Bein Sports 1. The match will be refereed by Spaniard Jesus Gil Manzano.

The only streaming broadcast available for this Celta - Real will be on Canal's digital platform, MyCanal. You must have a subscription to access the game.

Eduardo Coudet will have to do without two players for this Celta - Real. Indeed, the Vigo coach will not be able to count on Santi Mina, suspended, as well as Denis Suarez who is still in direct conflict with his president who accuses him of having participated in the early departure of a hopeful of the club, Bryan Bugarin. Here are Vigo's likely XI: Marchesin - Mallo, Aidoo, Nunez, Galan - Beltran, Tapia, Cervi, Rodriguez - Aspas, Paciencia.

Opposite, Carlo Ancelotti will have to compose without Toni Kroos, sick and Casemiro who left for Manchester United. Here is the probable composition of the Merengues: Courtois - Vasquez, Militao, Alaba, Mendy - Modric, Camavinga, Tchouameni - Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius.

Real is the favorite against Celta for the Bookmakers. On Betclic, Carlo Ancelotti's men are at 1.64, the draw at 4.20 while Vigo's victory is at 4.85. On Parionssport, the victory of the premises is at 5.10, the draw at 4.30 and the victory of the people of Madrid is at 1.66.