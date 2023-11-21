Cédric Jubillar will be judged, “many elements” make him the only suspect

The investigating judges sent the indictment order to the lawyers this Tuesday. Cédric Jubillar should therefore be tried in the coming months for the murder of his wife Delphine.

On the night of December 15 to 16, 2020, Delphine Jubillar, a 33-year-old nurse and mother of two children aged 6 years and 18 months, mysteriously disappeared from her home in Cagnac-les-Mines, in Tarn. While the numerous searches organized after her disappearance and the investigation never made it possible to find her trace, her husband Cédric Jubillar, with whom she was on the verge of separating, was quickly designated as the main suspect. In provisional detention for two years now, the 36-year-old painter and plasterer has now been sent back to the Tarn criminal court where he will be tried for the murder of his wife.

As Le Parisien revealed this Tuesday, November 21, the indictment order was sent to lawyers that same day, thus definitively closing the investigation and giving hope for a trial at the end of 2024 or beginning of 2025. His lawyers have now 10 days to appeal this dismissal. Cédric Jubillar, who however benefits from a partial dismissal of the charges for the acts of kidnapping, sequestration and concealment of a corpse, faces life imprisonment, recalls the daily.

Consulted by Le Parisien, the indictment order of November 21 specifies that “meticulous and exhaustive investigations made it possible not only to exclude all other hypotheses, but also to bring together numerous elements constituting sufficient charges to the encounter" by Cédric Jubillar. And the investigating judges point out the fact that "the theory of voluntary departure, suicide, accident or kidnapping must be ruled out", because Delphine Jubillar had "no reason to leave without informing anyone", the latter being both "fulfilled in her motherhood", "involved in her professional life" and "invested" in her new romantic relationship with her lover.

Conversely, the judges believe that Cédric Jubillar "is the last to [have seen Delphine] alive". Several elements also seem to overwhelm the thirty-year-old such as the fact that, according to investigations, he had difficulty accepting their separation, but also the argument reported by their son the same evening of the nurse's disappearance, his broken glasses discovered in the family home or the fact that Cédric Jubillar “continued to lie during the judicial investigation”. Speaking to Le Parisien, Me Mourad Battikh, who represents several members of Delphine Jubillar's family, estimated that this indictment order "eliminates areas of doubt". And added: “We had a lot of questions during this investigation, we now have answers.”