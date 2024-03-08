Catherine Ringer reprimands Emmanuel Macron: moment of unease on the sidelines of the inclusion of abortion in the Constitution

The singer, invited to the ceremony to seal abortion in the Constitution, did not take gloves with the President of the Republic, after her version of La Marseillaise.

Invited to perform La Marseillaise on the occasion of the ceremony in tribute to the inclusion of abortion in the Constitution, Friday March 8, Catherine Ringer made a remarkable gesture towards Emmanuel Macron. After her feminized version of the French anthem, the singer avoided the President of the Republic who was trying to congratulate her. Conquered, he kissed her hand and tried to take her in his arms but Catherine Ringer left him alone.

“For all those who exploit women of courage and use this day to tease or lick, let us go!!,” singer Princess Erika quickly commented on X (formerly Twitter). Internet users laughed at this “big wind” and evoked a “lesson” or even a “rake” on the part of the former Rita Mitsouko star.

While Emmanuel Macron declared his wish to amend the Constitution so that the “guaranteed freedom” of women to resort to abortion is integrated into it, Friday March 8, the president is frequently accused of political exploitation. Senator Mélanie Vogel, fervent defender of the inclusion of abortion in the Constitution, assured franceinfo on Friday: “My feeling is that Emmanuel Macron, the “great cause of the five-year term”, women all that, that okay when it doesn't come into conflict with anyone. But as soon as it disturbs, on Gérard Depardieu, the state budget, the interests of big companies, then he always favors other interests."